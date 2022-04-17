Cyclist taken to hospital after crash with car in Cupar By Katy Scott April 17 2022, 11.51am The car and cyclist collided on Station Road in Cupar. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[subtitle]] Email address Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. [[list_checkbox_text]] [[button_text]] By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration Check mark A check mark indicating successful registration. Registration complete Thank you for registering! A confirmation email has been sent to Back to [[site_name]] More from The Courier A9 closed on Perthshire border after one-car crash Dundee hair salon set to reopen after car crashed into shopfront Man critical following road crash A92 reopens after bull trailer overturns near Cowdenbeath