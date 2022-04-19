Cupar North planning application: NHS Fife objects amid fears health services will be swamped

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Cupar North planning application: NHS Fife objects amid fears health services will be swamped

By Claire Warrender
April 19 2022, 6.00am Updated: April 19 2022, 7.10am
There are fears the Cupar North application will swamp health services.
The site of the proposed Cupar North development.

NHS Fife has objected to the controversial Cupar North planning application amid fears for the town’s health services.

Health chiefs have taken the unusual step of submitting a formal objection to the proposal, which would see almost 1,500 houses built over 20 years.

There are concerns medical practices would be swamped as the population of Cupar increases by 30%.

Cupar North could affect health services like Adamson Hospital.
There are concerns about the impact on drainage at Adamson Hospital.

And the impact on drainage at the nearby Adamson Hospital is also causing unease.

Cupar has two medical practices, each with 7,500 registered patients.

But Gina Logan, chairwoman of Cupar Community Council, says the surgeries in Bank Street will be under immense pressure if the application is approved.

“There’s no way they would cope with another 1,500 houses,” she said.

Gina Logan fears the effect Cupar North will have on health services
Gina Logan fears the effect of the Cupar North development on health services.

“That could mean an extra 4,000 people looking for medical treatment.”

And she confirmed drainage is already a problem in the area.

“There’s a big fear about flooding because water pours down that road when it rains,” she said.

“That’s been pointed out time and time again.”

Cupar North: Housing needed but health services are under pressure

North East Fife MSP Willie Rennie also urged caution.

He said the need for new housing must be balanced with the needs of local services.

“All medical practices are really struggling,” he said.

North East Fife MSP Willie Rennie
Willie Rennie.

“In Cupar, like everywhere else, GPs are under pressure.

“And for the NHS to speak out it does tell you about the collateral nature of this development and the real fears public sector planners have.”

However, the Liberal Democrat MSP does not believe pressures on services should necessarily prevent all development.

“We need new housing but it’s the scale of it in such a short period of time,” he said.

“Little developments we can accommodate but big bang developments are much more challenging.”

Almost 500 objections received

Meanwhile, NHS Fife confirmed its objection to the plan.

Director of Property and Asset Management Neil McCormick said: “NHS Fife provided comments for consideration to the planning application for the new residential development proposed in Cupar.

The Cupar North masterplan shows the scale of the proposed development.
The Cupar North masterplan shows the scale of the proposed development.

“These comments related to the possible impact on drainage at the nearby Adamson Hospital, and the effect an increase in the population would have on local medical practices in the town.”

In all, almost 500 people lodged objections to the Cupar North application.

Alongside concerns over health services, the objectors raise fears over school capacity, traffic, flooding and the impact of 20 years of construction.

However, some people welcome the plans, saying they will bring jobs and prosperity to the area.

The Cupar North application

The application by Persimmon Homes is one of the largest ever in north east Fife.

It includes 1,480 new homes on farmland along Cupar’s northern edge, to be built in three phases.

And a primary school, relief road, hotel, retail, leisure and petrol station are also included in the multi-million-pound plan.

Persimmon says it is in line with Fife Council’s development plan.

And it says the provision of healthcare services is planned for by the council and the health board.

The application will come before councillors on the north east planning committee in due course.

