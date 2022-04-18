BREAKING: Armed police at ongoing incident in Kirkcaldy By Lindsey Hamilton April 18 2022, 9.41pm Updated: April 18 2022, 9.48pm Police in Larach Court, Kirkcaldy [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Armed police are currently attending an incident in a Kirkcaldy street. The incident began in Larach Court off Ellon Road just before 9pm on Monday night. Eye-witnesses have reported seeing around 10 police vehicles at the scene. Police attention appears to be focussed on one house. Pic Fife Jammer Locations The road is currently sealed off with no one allowed to enter or leave. Police officers with weapons could be seen in the residential street, with attention apparently focused on one house in particular. Neighbours have confirmed they have been watching the incident. However, it is still unclear what is happening. Police Scotland have been approached for comment Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Nicola Sturgeon spoken to by police after Covid mask breach Probe as Carnoustie Spar hit by break-in Man, 39, charged in connection with series of break-ins and thefts in Dundee Two men charged after incident near Wishart Arch in Dundee