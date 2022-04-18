BREAKING: Armed police at ongoing incident in Kirkcaldy

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Armed police are currently attending an incident in a Kirkcaldy street.

The incident began in Larach Court off Ellon Road just before 9pm on Monday night.

Eye-witnesses have reported seeing around 10 police vehicles at the scene.

The road is currently sealed off with no one allowed to enter or leave.

Police officers with weapons could be seen in the residential street, with attention apparently focused on one house in particular.

Neighbours have confirmed they have been watching the incident.

However, it is still unclear what is happening.

Police Scotland have been approached for comment