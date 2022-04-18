BREAKING: Armed police at ongoing incident in Kirkcaldy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Fife

BREAKING: Armed police at ongoing incident in Kirkcaldy

By Lindsey Hamilton
April 18 2022, 9.41pm Updated: April 18 2022, 9.48pm
Police in Larach Court, Kirkcaldy

Armed police are currently attending an incident in a Kirkcaldy street.

The incident began in Larach Court off Ellon Road just before 9pm on Monday night.

Eye-witnesses have reported seeing around 10 police vehicles at the scene.

Police attention appears to be focussed on one house. Pic Fife Jammer Locations

The road is currently sealed off with no one allowed to enter or leave.

Police officers with weapons could be seen in the residential street, with attention apparently focused on one house in particular.

Neighbours have confirmed they have been watching the incident.

However, it is still unclear what is happening.

Police Scotland have been approached for comment

 

 

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier