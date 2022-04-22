Fife home carers call for urgent help with rising fuel prices as they struggle with travel costs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Fife home carers call for urgent help with rising fuel prices as they struggle with travel costs

By Claire Warrender
April 22 2022, 6.00am
Fife home care could be disrupted due to fuel prces
Fuel costs have risen but mileage allowances have not.

Fife home carers are calling for urgent help with soaring fuel prices amid fears for the future of services.

Care at home providers say there is an “immediate risk of disruption to care” as rising costs impact on workers’ ability to travel between clients.

And they are urging the Scottish Government to step in to help them sustain critical services.

Most carers use their own cars and claim back a mileage allowance.

However, the UK Government allowance has been set at 45p per mile for more than a decade, despite appeals for an increase.

And with fuel prices rising considerably, workers fear being left out of pocket.

Vulnerable Fifers are already waiting up to four months for care packages due to considerable pressure on the system.

A surge in the number of people attending hospital after the lifting of Covid restrictions is partly to blame.

And difficulties in recruiting home carers has piled on even more pressure.

Now fuel costs have added to the problems, with concerns low-paid carers will leave if they can’t afford petrol.

Appeal for immediate intervention

The Fife Care at Home Collaborative has written to social care minister Kevin Stewart calling for action.

The body represents 15 independent organisations and delivers half of the region’s home care.

We would ask that you give this your fullest and timely attention.”

Rachel Payne, Fife Care at Home Collaborative.

And in a letter on its behalf, Rachel Payne says: “All members express growing concerns, not only over the current costs of fuel for them and their employees but also their ability to travel for the purposes of their work.”

And she adds: “Given the acute circumstances facing the workforce and those being cared for, we would ask that you give this your fullest and timely attention.”

Ms Payne says the situation is the same across Scotland.

And she continues: “We are appealing to you to undertake an immediate review and intervention into the impact that fuel prices are having upon the capacity and flow of care at home locally and nationally.”

‘The situation is now a crisis’

North East Fife Liberal Democrat MSP Willie Rennie fears the home care service is in crisis.

He says: “Part of the root problem is a lack of investment in home care for many years.

Willie Rennie. Picture Ewan Bootman/NurPhoto.

“People haven’t been paid enough and they’re struggling to get people to work for the service as it is.

“But when pressures like rising fuel costs come along they struggle even more.”

Last year it was revealed some people were being asked to go into care homes until help at home could be arranged.

And Mr Rennie added: “There are many people missing visits or stuck in hospital while they wait for a package.

“The situation is now a crisis and I don’t think ministers fully understand the impact of it.”

‘Investing £200m in health and social care’

Social care minister Kevin Stewart said the Scottish Government is engaged with partners to understand the impact of fuel prices.

The talks include how social care providers can support their staff.

“We are providing £200 million this year to support investment in health and social care, embed improved pay and conditions and deliver a £10.50 minimum wage for all adult social care staff in commissioned services,” he said.

“This represents a 12.9% increase over the course of a year for those on the lowest levels of pay and is the highest minimum wage for these staff anywhere in the UK.”

