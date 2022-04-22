Fife home carers call for urgent help with rising fuel prices as they struggle with travel costs

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fife home carers are calling for urgent help with soaring fuel prices amid fears for the future of services.

Care at home providers say there is an “immediate risk of disruption to care” as rising costs impact on workers’ ability to travel between clients.

And they are urging the Scottish Government to step in to help them sustain critical services.

Most carers use their own cars and claim back a mileage allowance.

However, the UK Government allowance has been set at 45p per mile for more than a decade, despite appeals for an increase.

And with fuel prices rising considerably, workers fear being left out of pocket.

Vulnerable Fifers are already waiting up to four months for care packages due to considerable pressure on the system.

A surge in the number of people attending hospital after the lifting of Covid restrictions is partly to blame.

And difficulties in recruiting home carers has piled on even more pressure.

Now fuel costs have added to the problems, with concerns low-paid carers will leave if they can’t afford petrol.

Appeal for immediate intervention

The Fife Care at Home Collaborative has written to social care minister Kevin Stewart calling for action.

The body represents 15 independent organisations and delivers half of the region’s home care.

We would ask that you give this your fullest and timely attention.” Rachel Payne, Fife Care at Home Collaborative.

And in a letter on its behalf, Rachel Payne says: “All members express growing concerns, not only over the current costs of fuel for them and their employees but also their ability to travel for the purposes of their work.”

And she adds: “Given the acute circumstances facing the workforce and those being cared for, we would ask that you give this your fullest and timely attention.”

Ms Payne says the situation is the same across Scotland.

And she continues: “We are appealing to you to undertake an immediate review and intervention into the impact that fuel prices are having upon the capacity and flow of care at home locally and nationally.”

‘The situation is now a crisis’

North East Fife Liberal Democrat MSP Willie Rennie fears the home care service is in crisis.

He says: “Part of the root problem is a lack of investment in home care for many years.

“People haven’t been paid enough and they’re struggling to get people to work for the service as it is.

“But when pressures like rising fuel costs come along they struggle even more.”

Last year it was revealed some people were being asked to go into care homes until help at home could be arranged.

And Mr Rennie added: “There are many people missing visits or stuck in hospital while they wait for a package.

“The situation is now a crisis and I don’t think ministers fully understand the impact of it.”

‘Investing £200m in health and social care’

Social care minister Kevin Stewart said the Scottish Government is engaged with partners to understand the impact of fuel prices.

The talks include how social care providers can support their staff.

“We are providing £200 million this year to support investment in health and social care, embed improved pay and conditions and deliver a £10.50 minimum wage for all adult social care staff in commissioned services,” he said.

“This represents a 12.9% increase over the course of a year for those on the lowest levels of pay and is the highest minimum wage for these staff anywhere in the UK.”