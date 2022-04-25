Apology after Fife man, 93, cited for jury duty despite dying over a year ago

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Apology after Fife man, 93, cited for jury duty despite dying over a year ago

By Jake Keith
April 25 2022, 8.13am Updated: April 25 2022, 8.16pm
Henry Topping holding his great-grandson.
Scotland’s court service has apologised to the family of a 93-year-old Fife man who was cited for jury duty despite dying over a year ago.

Former Strathkinness resident Henry Topping, known as Harry, died in February last year but a letter from officials seeking to fill spaces on a jury trial dropped through his wife’s letterbox.

The shock correspondence from Dundee Sheriff Court, which seemingly had no record of his death, left the family stunned.

Son’s anger over jury duty letter

Henry’s son, Andy, says the letter, which arrived on April 20, left him furious and said his mother would have been traumatised if she had seen it.

Andy, who is a driver with a golf tour operator in St Andrews, said: “I have power of attorney over her affairs so I opened the letter.

“If she had seen an envelope addressed to him, that would have really upset her.

“It would have been traumatic for her and it was also for us. My first reaction was anger really.”

Dundee Sheriff Court.

The Scottish Courts and Tribunals Service (SCTS) has apologised directly to the family and said citations are sent using information on those registered to vote.

But Andy said officials at Dundee Sheriff Court should have known about the late engineer’s death because he had already dealt with them as his father’s power of attorney.

The former taxi driver said: “His will was wound up by Dundee Sheriff Court and yet the very same body invites him to do jury service.”

Fears other families ‘traumatised’

He added: “I can’t believe a government-run body is incompetent to such a degree that they are sending out citations to deceased people.

“If that’s the case, is his postal vote form going to drop through the letterbox as well?”

He added: “It’s the most basic thing, keeping lists up-to-date.

“How many other families need to be traumatised?

Henry Topping while serving in the Merchant Navy.

“In the end, it was easily dealt with but it has made me angry because it’s just a lack of competence.

“They could easily have someone cross-matching records.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Courts and Tribunals Service said: “We obviously regret any upset this has caused the family of Henry Topping.

“Jury citations are sent directly, using information from the Electoral Register and therefore we would not be aware of an individual’s circumstances when citations are issued.”

