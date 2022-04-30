Police launch sex assault inquiry as area near Styx Glenrothes is cordoned off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Police launch sex assault inquiry as area near Styx Glenrothes is cordoned off

By Alasdair Clark
April 30 2022, 5.24pm Updated: April 30 2022, 5.27pm
Police on Caskieberran Road in Glenrothes (Pic: Fife Jammer Locations)
Police in Glenrothes have launched an investigation into reports of a sexual assault in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Officers were seen in the wooded area near Styx Glenrothes on Saturday, with a cordon in place for most of the morning.

Locals say there was a large police presence for most of the day, with detectives seen looking around the area of Caskieberran Road.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman confirmed officers were investigating reports of a sexual assault.

Public appeal

Anyone who has information which could assist the inquiry has been asked to contact police.

The force spokeswoman said: “Officers are carrying out enquiries following the report of a sexual assault that happened between 12.30am and 1.55am on Saturday, 30 April, in the Caskieberran Road area of Glenrothes, near the junction with Cromarty Court.

“Inquiries are at an early stage and anyone who can assist with our investigation is asked to contact officers via 101, quoting incident number 0499 of Saturday, 30 April.”

A spokesperson for Styx Glenrothes said: “We are aware that an incident happened close to our venue either last night or this morning.

“We have not been told what the incident was but are assisting the police with their inquiries.

“We are open as normal today for business.”

The Rape Crisis Scotland helpline is open from 6pm – midnight, every night, 365 days a year. Call free 08088 01 03 02.

