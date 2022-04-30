Police launch sex assault inquiry as area near Styx Glenrothes is cordoned off

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police in Glenrothes have launched an investigation into reports of a sexual assault in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Officers were seen in the wooded area near Styx Glenrothes on Saturday, with a cordon in place for most of the morning.

Locals say there was a large police presence for most of the day, with detectives seen looking around the area of Caskieberran Road.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman confirmed officers were investigating reports of a sexual assault.

Public appeal

Anyone who has information which could assist the inquiry has been asked to contact police.

The force spokeswoman said: “Officers are carrying out enquiries following the report of a sexual assault that happened between 12.30am and 1.55am on Saturday, 30 April, in the Caskieberran Road area of Glenrothes, near the junction with Cromarty Court.

“Inquiries are at an early stage and anyone who can assist with our investigation is asked to contact officers via 101, quoting incident number 0499 of Saturday, 30 April.”

A spokesperson for Styx Glenrothes said: “We are aware that an incident happened close to our venue either last night or this morning.

“We have not been told what the incident was but are assisting the police with their inquiries.

“We are open as normal today for business.”

The Rape Crisis Scotland helpline is open from 6pm – midnight, every night, 365 days a year. Call free 08088 01 03 02.