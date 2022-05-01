Pictures: St Andrews University students brave chilly waters for annual May Day dip By Alasdair Clark May 1 2022, 2.29pm Updated: May 1 2022, 3.14pm Hundreds of students took part in the annual May Day dip in St Andrews at dawn this morning [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from The Courier St Andrews and Dundee universities criticised for ‘brushing off’ Russian investment questions St Andrews University divinity lecturer cleared of abusive campaign against wife How new St Andrews University rector is making history ‘Honoured and excited’: St Andrews University academic appointed Geographer Royal for Scotland