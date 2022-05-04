Fears for 100 jobs following Kirkcaldy DWP office closure announcement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Fears for 100 jobs following Kirkcaldy DWP office closure announcement

By Claire Warrender
May 4 2022, 5.50am
The Kirkcaldy DWP office faces closure
Around 100 Fife workers are still in limbo seven weeks after the Department of Work and Pensions announced it was closing their office.

The UK Government says the closure of the Victoria Road premises in Kirkcaldy is part of its plan to move back office staff into better, greener offices while improving services for claimants.

It is one of 41 sites across the UK facing the axe, including Lindsay House in Dundee.

But while 316 workers there have been offered roles at the city’s Jack Martin Way, there is no alternative site in Fife.

Anyone who wants to keep their job could face journeys to Dundee, Edinburgh or even Falkirk.

‘Services need to be invested in’

Glenrothes MP Peter Grant described the situation as unacceptable.

The SNP MP recently joined members of the Public and Commercial Services Union (PCS) during a campaign to save DWP jobs.

Peter Grant MP, centre, met PCS reps to talk about the Kirkcaldy DWP office closure.
Peter Grant MP, centre, met PCS reps to talk about the Kirkcaldy DWP office closure.

And he said: “When we are experiencing a national cost of living crisis the services of the DWP need to be invested in, not drained of experience and resource.

“Many folk affected will have caring duties or disabilities which mean travelling further is an added burden.

“Or they simply can’t afford the extra travel.”

Closures are scheduled to happen by June 2023.

The PCS believes up to 3,000 jobs could be at risk across the country.

Kirkcaldy DWP closure ‘not about redundancies’

Ian Pope from the PCS said the Government told staff it was not about redundancies.

“They said it was about redeployment and retraining,” he said.

“The PCS are very sceptical about that.

“There are other parts of the country where redeployment would be easy.

“But there is very little opportunity for redeployment in Fife.”

Mr Pope said the DWP has just finished a six-week period of one-to-one meetings with staff where they asked what the barriers were to them moving.

As far as the DWP is concerned it’s closing and that’s their final word.”

Ian Pope, PCS Union.

“One of the areas they’re looking at is Falkirk,” he said,

“But for anyone who doesn’t drive it would mean two trains.

“And even then the office is miles from the train station.”

He added: “They’re also closing Stirling, Bathgate and Falkirk Parklands so unless it’s an industrial-sized Tardis, I don’t know how they’ll fit 600 people in there.

“Our focus is on retaining that office and retaining jobs.

“But as far as the DWP is concerned it’s closing and that’s their final word.”

Government response

A Government spokesperson insisted there is no plan to cut jobs.

And he added the Kirkcaldy DWP office closure would not affect any public-facing roles.

“As part of plans to improve the services we deliver to claimants, help more people into employment and modernise public services, DWP is moving some back office staff to better, greener offices,” he said.

“Where possible, our colleagues in offices due to close are being offered opportunities to be redeployed to a nearby site, or retrained into a new role in DWP or another government department.

“We are making every effort to fully support our staff through this process.”

