Art collection spanning 50 years, with pieces by a pop star and politician, discovered in Dunfermline

By Neil Henderson
May 17 2022, 5.45am Updated: May 17 2022, 8.58am
Punk legend Fay Fife, just one of many students being reunited with their school art after 50 years.
A 50-year-old cache of more than 400 artworks, discovered at the home of a Fife teacher, has provided former students, including pop stars and politicians, with a glimpse of their teenage past.

The incredible haul was found at the Dunfermline home of former Queen Ann High School art principal, Jack Macpherson, shortly after his death in 2021.

However, it was only following a recent inspection of the collection and an appeal on social media to find the former pupils, many of whom left school in the 70s, that the extent of the discovery was realised.

Just some of the artwork saved by art teacher, Jack MacPherson.
Stored away and seemingly forgotten about, the collection of paintings, sketches, prints and photos includes work by many pupils who went on to have careers in the arts.

A social media appeal to track down more than 30 students was made and scores of people came forward within hours.

And some even became famous.

Famous faces

Amongst them are Peter Wishart – former musician turned politician – and Sheilagh Hynd, better known as Fay Fife, lead singer with legendary punk band – The Rezillos.

Ian Matson, family friend of former art teacher Jack, discovered the secret stash.

His efforts to return the pieces to their owners has put him in touch with former Queen Ann pupils from across the globe.

The art collection lay undiscovered for 50 years.
Ian said: “As soon as I opened the folders it was clear the artworks were by some very talented young artists indeed.

“We think Jack saved the best that hadn’t been claimed by pupils as he couldn’t bear to see them destroyed.

Jack MacPherson.
“It’s a collection that represents thousands of hours of painstaking effort by some of Jack’s best pupils.

“Jack was a hugely respected teacher who had a rare skill of being able to spot and nurture raw artistic talent.

“Many of his pupils went on to have respected careers thanks to Jack.”

One of the pieces saved.
Following the social media appeal, Ian and friend Robbie Allan, were inundated with messages from former pupils who either had works in the collection or knew someone who did.

Bid to track down former pupils

Robbie said: “Ian had compiled a list of names from the signed artworks and when we published that with a call of help it instantly went mad.

“Many contacted us with leads on how to find someone or had siblings included in the list, some now live abroad.

“There are even a few well known name of those who had gone on to be famous in music and art.”

The discovery has astounded, Jack’s wife Pat, who admitted she knew nothing of the artwork stashed in an outhouse at the couple’s home.

Pat said: “Its a wonderful surprise and heartwarming too as it’s obvious Jack cared a great deal about his pupils and the art they created.

“Jack never really recognised just how talented an artist he was himself, he was really rather good.

“But he was a very good teacher and and he made teaching his life, remaining at Queen Ann High School his entire career.”

Ian Matson presents singer Fay Fife with her work.
Born in 1937 and the son of a Banffshire farmer, Jack attended Keith Grammar School before studying art and design at Gray’s School of Art at Robert Gordon University in Aberdeen.

He then went on to complete teacher training before taking a role as an art teacher at Queen Anne High School in spring 1959.

He later became principal of art at the school, where remained until retiring in 1997.

‘Jack was a hero figure to me’

Among those to be reunited is singer, Fay Fife, who went on to study art at university before embarking on a career in music that brought hit singles and appearances on BBC show Top Of The Pops.

Travelling back to see her work for the first time in nearly 50 years, Fay told The Courier she was both excited and nervous about the discovery.

“It’s incredible to think that Jack saw something in all of these works to ensure they were preserved,” she said.

“Jack was a hero figure to me when I was a teenager and more than any other person changed the course of my life.

“I’d always been interested in art but nobody had ever encouraged me.

“However, Jack must have recognised something in me and many others throughout his long career.”

Portrait

Another famous former student was musician Pete Wishart, who had a successful career with popular Scottish bands Big Country and Runrig before swapping music for politics.

The 60-year-old, who has been an SNP MP in Perthshire since 2001. has been reunited with a portrait from when he was teenager, created by a fellow student.

 

He said: “One of the pieces unearthed was a wonderful portrait of me painted by former pupil Dale Hudson in 1978, which used to sit outside the Rector’s office.

“It is a painting I thought I would never see again.

“All credit to Pat MacPherson and to Iain and Robbie who have gone to such lengths to reunite this artwork with former pupils following the passing of Jack.

“There are some real treasures there and I hope as much of it as possible finds an appreciative new home.”

Pete Wishart, MP for Perth and North Perthshire.
Former pupil Tom Conway says being reunited with his work is especially poignant as it includes a portrait of his childhood friend who has since died.

Tom said: “Among my artwork is a portrait of my friend Michael Mlotkiewicz, which I did in 1972 when we were both 16.

“It’s especially emotional for me as Michael sadly passed away a few years ago.

“I’ve managed to speak to his son and will be presenting the portrait to the family, which has made this discovery just that little bit more special.”

Tom Conway, right, receives one of several pieces he created in 1972.
With many of the artists yet to be found, there is still some detective work to be done.

Staring at what remains of the collection, spread across his living room floor, Ian said: “Its stories like those and many others that makes Jack’s decision to save these works all the more fascinating

“We can’t give up now – we need to see if we can reunite as many people as we can, which I’m sure Jack would approve of.”

Another sample of the art saved.
If you can help re-unite a former pupil with their art, contact Robbie Allan on Facebook.

