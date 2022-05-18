Glenrothes foodbank feud as local volunteers ‘challenged’ out of supermarket

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Glenrothes foodbank feud as local volunteers ‘challenged’ out of supermarket

By Alasdair Clark
May 18 2022, 3.30pm
The local group says their presence in a nearby supermarket was challenged.

A small foodbank in Fife has had to remove its donation trolley from a Glenrothes supermarket, with devastated volunteers blaming “challenges” from a larger charity.

Leslie Community Pantry had reached an agreement with Asda Glenrothes earlier this year for a donation trolley in store.

It meant customers could donate to the local group as well as the larger Glenrothes Foodbank, which also has a donation point in store.

Now, Leslie Community Pantry volunteers say they have pulled out as they faced “unnecessary input and challenges” from the larger foodbank.

‘Incredibly difficult decision’

The Courier understands those who manage Glenrothes Foodbank, run by the UK-wide food charity The Trussell Trust, had disagreed with the decision to allow the community pantry to have a donation point.

The trust has said it would have worked with pantry volunteers to find a solution but were not approached.

Leslie Community Pantry volunteer Gayle Wilson said: “Unfortunately we have very reluctantly decided to terminate our agreement to have a donations trolley with Asda Glenrothes.

“This was an incredibly difficult decision for me to take.

“However, due to the unnecessary input and challenges from a larger organisation in the food charity sector, we have decided to thank Asda and their customers for their support of the Leslie Community Pantry.”

Volunteer ‘devastated’ but vows to continue work

Gayle said she was “devastated” but vowed the decision will not impact the work of the pantry’s volunteers.

She added: “Since Leslie Community Pantry began all I have ever tried to do was my best for anyone within our community that has found themselves in a difficult situation.

“I will forever sincerely appreciate Asda’s support in helping us to achieve our aim in supporting our community.

“Unfortunately we are a small fish in the charity world and although we should all have the same aims and objectives – not everyone works together and supports each other.”

People could donate to the foodbanks while in the supermarket.

Set up during the coronavirus pandemic, Leslie Community Pantry is run by local volunteers from the village and provides emergency support for those in need.

It runs in addition to the larger and more established Glenrothes Foodbank, and as well as food parcels also organises community events like the upcoming Leslie Gala.

‘We must work together’

Glenrothes Foodbank manager Lynn Smart said: “Our priority at Glenrothes Foodbank is to make sure no one in our community faces hunger.

“We are committed to working with the Leslie Community Pantry, and other groups in our community, to make this happen.

“As more and more people are unable to afford the essentials, we must work together to support people facing hardship.

“At Glenrothes Foodbank, the support of Asda and the donations from shoppers are vital.”

The Trussell Trust operates foodbanks across the UK.

“We are very happy that other groups are supported in our community in the same way, as the cost of living will push more people to need emergency food.

“We are sad to hear that the rotation of the trolley position has caused a challenge for Leslie Community Pantry and had they contacted us would have worked together to reach an agreeable solution.

“Leslie Community Pantry and us are working to right the same wrong – that people in our community do not have enough money to put food on the table.

“We hope that we can work together, with other organisations in the community, to support people on the lowest income and use our voices to create a more just future, where no one needs charity food to get by.”

