Glenrothes foodbank feud as local volunteers ‘challenged’ out of supermarket

A small foodbank in Fife has had to remove its donation trolley from a Glenrothes supermarket, with devastated volunteers blaming “challenges” from a larger charity.

Leslie Community Pantry had reached an agreement with Asda Glenrothes earlier this year for a donation trolley in store.

It meant customers could donate to the local group as well as the larger Glenrothes Foodbank, which also has a donation point in store.

Now, Leslie Community Pantry volunteers say they have pulled out as they faced “unnecessary input and challenges” from the larger foodbank.

‘Incredibly difficult decision’

The Courier understands those who manage Glenrothes Foodbank, run by the UK-wide food charity The Trussell Trust, had disagreed with the decision to allow the community pantry to have a donation point.

The trust has said it would have worked with pantry volunteers to find a solution but were not approached.

Leslie Community Pantry volunteer Gayle Wilson said: “Unfortunately we have very reluctantly decided to terminate our agreement to have a donations trolley with Asda Glenrothes.

“This was an incredibly difficult decision for me to take.

“However, due to the unnecessary input and challenges from a larger organisation in the food charity sector, we have decided to thank Asda and their customers for their support of the Leslie Community Pantry.”

Volunteer ‘devastated’ but vows to continue work

Gayle said she was “devastated” but vowed the decision will not impact the work of the pantry’s volunteers.

She added: “Since Leslie Community Pantry began all I have ever tried to do was my best for anyone within our community that has found themselves in a difficult situation.

“I will forever sincerely appreciate Asda’s support in helping us to achieve our aim in supporting our community.

“Unfortunately we are a small fish in the charity world and although we should all have the same aims and objectives – not everyone works together and supports each other.”

Set up during the coronavirus pandemic, Leslie Community Pantry is run by local volunteers from the village and provides emergency support for those in need.

It runs in addition to the larger and more established Glenrothes Foodbank, and as well as food parcels also organises community events like the upcoming Leslie Gala.

‘We must work together’

Glenrothes Foodbank manager Lynn Smart said: “Our priority at Glenrothes Foodbank is to make sure no one in our community faces hunger.

“We are committed to working with the Leslie Community Pantry, and other groups in our community, to make this happen.

“As more and more people are unable to afford the essentials, we must work together to support people facing hardship.

“At Glenrothes Foodbank, the support of Asda and the donations from shoppers are vital.”

“We are very happy that other groups are supported in our community in the same way, as the cost of living will push more people to need emergency food.

“We are sad to hear that the rotation of the trolley position has caused a challenge for Leslie Community Pantry and had they contacted us would have worked together to reach an agreeable solution.

“Leslie Community Pantry and us are working to right the same wrong – that people in our community do not have enough money to put food on the table.

“We hope that we can work together, with other organisations in the community, to support people on the lowest income and use our voices to create a more just future, where no one needs charity food to get by.”