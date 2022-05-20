Leuchars security fears over £55m plan to cut armed guards at Army bases

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Leuchars security fears over £55m plan to cut armed guards at Army bases

By Neil Henderson
May 20 2022, 5.45am Updated: May 20 2022, 8.40am
A plan to cut the number of armed guards at Army bases including Leuchars – in a bid to save £55 million – has sparked fears that security could be compromised.

The MoD will remove 500 guards from the Military Provost Guard Service (MPGS) across the UK, replacing them with civil servants.

The MPGS consists of about 3,000 weapon-trained military personnel – 100 of them in Scotland – who are deployed to protect the Army’s bases across the UK, which also includes Fort George and Kinloss.

Fears Leuchars security could be ‘significantly compromised’

Duties include controlling entry and exit to sites, managing control room operations, patrolling site perimeters, and security incident management like suspicious packages and bomb threats.

The uniformed guards must have previous military experience and are trained to carry arms when required.

The 500 positions will be transferred to the civilian MoD Guard Service.

The government need to explain clearly the reasoning for this change, otherwise it will be seen as more evidence of the Conservatives cutting vital parts of the armed forces”

Wendy Chamberlain MP

A source linked to the Leuchars Station Army base, where there are thought to be about 40 MPGS personnel, says staff were informed of the changes on Monday.

It is claimed they now fear base security will be “significantly compromised” – and that some soldiers may be forced to relocate.

The source added: “Staff shortages and security is already stretched at Leuchars and this move adds further strain on the station’s ability to remain protected and safe.”

Wendy Chamberlain, MP for North East Fife, has called for assurances from the MoD.

She said: “The security of military bases is of paramount importance.

“The government need to explain clearly the reasoning for this change, otherwise it will be seen as more evidence of the Conservatives cutting vital parts of the armed forces.”

Guards’ contracts may not be renewed – Army

A Scottish Government spokesperson told The Courier it also wants the MoD to “offer reassurance that these reductions do not impact negatively on security at these bases”.

An Army spokesperson says those affected may be offered employment opportunities at other sites across the UK that are under-strength.

The MoD insists there will not be any redundancies, however some guards will not be able to renew their current contracts.

The number of armed guards will be reduced.

The spokesperson said: “All Army sites will continue to be manned by armed guards.

“Over the next three years we will convert approximately 500 Military Provost Guard Service positions to MoD Guard Service civilian posts.

“There will be no redundancies and the measures will save around £55m over 10 years.”

Future for Black Watch at Leuchars

Leuchars operated as an RAF base until it was transferred to the Army in 2015.

However, it still acts as a back-up for RAF Lossiemouth.

Leuchars Station, as it was renamed, houses about 800 military personnel as well as about 100 civil servants.

Plans for a multimillion-pound revamp of Leuchars, to make it the home of the Black Watch Battalion by 2029, were announced in February.

