15 pictures that prove Dunfermline is ready to be crowned Scotland's jubilee city By Claire Clifton Coles May 20 2022, 12.03am Updated: May 20 2022, 1.50am Whilst in Pittencrieff Park, you can take a walk down a tree-lined boulevard to a statue of the park's founder, Andrew Carnegie. Steve MacDougall / DCT Media. Dunfermline has become Scotland's eighth city, following in the footsteps of Glasgow, Edinburgh, Stirling, Aberdeen, Inverness, Dundee and Perth. The accolade – which makes it Fife's first – comes as part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Former councillor Helen Law says: "Dunfermline is the fastest-growing town in Europe and has so much going for it." But what makes it so special? Our picture editor Claire Coles picks out the images that capture Dunfermline's city vibes. Scenic view from Bridge Street of Dunfermline City Chambers, Town Hall and High Street. Dunfermline Abbey and Palace are always worth a visit. Steve MacDougall/DCT Media. Carnegie Library and Galleries grounds with a beautiful view of the Abbey. Steve MacDougall/DCT Media. Pittencrieff Park has it all, from formal gardens and glasshouses to an aviary and resident peacocks. DCT Media. There's lots to learn at Pittencrieff House Museum. It's also home to one of Fife's best playparks. Kenny Smith/DCT Media. Dunfermline has many an amazing historical building, like Abbot House. Steve MacDougall/DCT Media. Brilliant views looking down the High Street. Steve MacDougall/DCT Media. Of course Dunfermline is home to the Carnegie Library & Galleries. Steve MacDougall/DCT Media. The Alhambra theatre has seen many an amazing show pass through it's doors! Steve MacDougall/DCT Media. Dunfermline is the birthplace of Andrew Carnegie and boasts homes and museum dedicated to him. Kim Cessford/DCT Media. Even the pavements look good…Steve MacDougall/DCT Media. The city holds a famous Children's Gala. The parade dates back to 1902 and is one of the Dunfermline's most popular events. Kenny Smith/DCT Media. Our photographer Steve MacDougall's stunning 'city' skyline image. Dunfermline city status: What benefits will it bring?