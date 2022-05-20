15 pictures that prove Dunfermline is ready to be crowned Scotland’s jubilee city

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dunfermline has become Scotland’s eighth city, following in the footsteps of Glasgow, Edinburgh, Stirling, Aberdeen, Inverness, Dundee and Perth.

The accolade – which makes it Fife’s first – comes as part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Former councillor Helen Law says: “Dunfermline is the fastest-growing town in Europe and has so much going for it.”

But what makes it so special?

Our picture editor Claire Coles picks out the images that capture Dunfermline’s city vibes.