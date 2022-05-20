15 pictures that prove Dunfermline is ready to be crowned Scotland’s jubilee city

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News Fife

15 pictures that prove Dunfermline is ready to be crowned Scotland’s jubilee city

By Claire Clifton Coles
May 20 2022, 12.03am Updated: May 20 2022, 1.50am
Whilst in Pittencrieff Park, you can take a walk down a tree-lined boulevard to a statue of the park's founder, Andrew Carnegie. Steve MacDougall / DCT Media.
Dunfermline has become Scotland’s eighth city, following in the footsteps of Glasgow, Edinburgh, Stirling, Aberdeen, Inverness, Dundee and Perth.

The accolade – which makes it Fife’s first – comes as part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Former councillor Helen Law says: “Dunfermline is the fastest-growing town in Europe and has so much going for it.”

But what makes it so special?

Our picture editor Claire Coles picks out the images that capture Dunfermline’s city vibes.

Scenic view from Bridge Street of Dunfermline City Chambers, Town Hall and High Street.
Dunfermline Abbey and Palace are always worth a visit. Steve MacDougall/DCT Media.
Carnegie Library and Galleries grounds with a beautiful view of the Abbey. Steve MacDougall/DCT Media.
Pittencrieff Park has it all, from formal gardens and glasshouses to an aviary and resident peacocks. DCT Media.
There’s lots to learn at Pittencrieff House Museum.
It’s also home to one of Fife’s best playparks. Kenny Smith/DCT Media.
Dunfermline has many an amazing historical building, like Abbot House. Steve MacDougall/DCT Media.
Brilliant views looking down the High Street. Steve MacDougall/DCT Media.
Of course Dunfermline is home to the Carnegie Library & Galleries. Steve MacDougall/DCT Media.
The Alhambra theatre has seen many an amazing show pass through it’s doors! Steve MacDougall/DCT Media.
Dunfermline is the birthplace of Andrew Carnegie and boasts homes and museum dedicated to him. Kim Cessford/DCT Media.
Even the pavements look good…Steve MacDougall/DCT Media.
The city holds a famous Children’s Gala. The parade dates back to 1902 and is one of the Dunfermline’s most popular events. Kenny Smith/DCT Media.
Our photographer Steve MacDougall’s stunning ‘city’ skyline image.

Dunfermline city status: What benefits will it bring?

