Police say 'concern is growing' for missing man last seen in Tayport By Katy Scott May 20 2022, 6.18pm

Police in Tayport are appealing for help to trace a missing man last seen in the area.

George Madge has not been seen since 5pm on Thursday in the Eastgait Rise area of the Fife town.

The 36-year-old is described as white, 5ft 6in, of slim build, with light brown hair and protruding ears.

He was wearing a dark hoody, jeans, and a black waterproof coat.

Inspector Tony Rogers from Dalgety Bay Police Station said: "Concern is growing for George's welfare.

"He is unfamiliar with the local area, and we are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen him."

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident 0384 of May 20.