Lorry driver, 67, arrested over ‘positive drugs wipe’ after Fife crash

A lorry driver has been arrested for allegedly providing a positive drugs wipe after a crash on the A92 in Fife.

The vehicle came off the road near the village of Rathillet, north of Cupar, on Tuesday morning.

No one was injured during the incident.

But officers have confirmed that the driver has been arrested.

Man held over road traffic offences

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Around 10.35am on Tuesday, police were called to a report of a road crash on the A92, Rathillet where a lorry had come off the road.

“No one was injured. Officers attended and the 67-year-old driver allegedly supplied a positive drugs wipe.

“He has been arrested in connection with road traffic offences and inquiries are ongoing.”