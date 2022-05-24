Lorry driver, 67, arrested over ‘positive drugs wipe’ after Fife crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News Fife

Lorry driver, 67, arrested over ‘positive drugs wipe’ after Fife crash

By Alasdair Clark
May 24 2022, 6.40pm
The lorry crashed on the A92 in Fife. Image: Police Scotland/Google.
The lorry crashed on the A92 in Fife. Image: Police Scotland/Google.

A lorry driver has been arrested for allegedly providing a positive drugs wipe after a crash on the A92 in Fife.

The vehicle came off the road near the village of Rathillet, north of Cupar, on Tuesday morning.

No one was injured during the incident.

But officers have confirmed that the driver has been arrested.

Man held over road traffic offences

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Around 10.35am on Tuesday, police were called to a report of a road crash on the A92, Rathillet where a lorry had come off the road.

“No one was injured. Officers attended and the 67-year-old driver allegedly supplied a positive drugs wipe.

“He has been arrested in connection with road traffic offences and inquiries are ongoing.”

