Kincardine Bridge reopens after crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Kincardine Bridge reopens after crash

By Alasdair Clark
May 24 2022, 6.54pm Updated: May 24 2022, 9.04pm
The Kincardine bridge has reopened after a crash
The Kincardine Bridge. Image: Google.

The Kincardine Bridge has reopened after it closed in both directions due to a crash on Tuesday evening.

Emergency services were in attendance at the collision, which a passerby said involved two vehicles.

The bridge was initially closed in both directions but Traffic Scotland says it has now been able to reopen.

Google Maps data showed traffic in the area around the bridge on the Fife side was at a standstill as a result of the crash.

It is not known if anyone has been injured.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6pm on Tuesday, 24 May, we were made aware of a two-car crash on the Kincardine Bridge in Fife.

“Police and emergency services attended at the scene and one 71-year-old man was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert for treatment.

The road was closed at 6.45pm to allow for vehicle recovery to take place and fully reopened around 7.25pm.”

Lorry driver, 67, arrested over ‘positive drugs wipe’ after Fife crash

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier