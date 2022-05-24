Kincardine Bridge reopens after crash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Kincardine Bridge has reopened after it closed in both directions due to a crash on Tuesday evening.

Emergency services were in attendance at the collision, which a passerby said involved two vehicles.

The bridge was initially closed in both directions but Traffic Scotland says it has now been able to reopen.

CLEAR✅ ⌚️19:25#A985 Kincardine Bridge All lanes now running in both directions following an earlier collision@NETrunkRoads — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) May 24, 2022

Google Maps data showed traffic in the area around the bridge on the Fife side was at a standstill as a result of the crash.

It is not known if anyone has been injured.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6pm on Tuesday, 24 May, we were made aware of a two-car crash on the Kincardine Bridge in Fife.

“Police and emergency services attended at the scene and one 71-year-old man was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert for treatment.

The road was closed at 6.45pm to allow for vehicle recovery to take place and fully reopened around 7.25pm.”