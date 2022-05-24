Udder chaos: Fife trains delayed due to cow on tracks

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Trains in Fife have faced delays due to a cow on the tracks.

Passengers on the Fife Circle, including the Edinburgh to Glenrothes with Thornton service, reported delays on Tuesday evening after the incident near Lochgelly.

ScotRail’s journey check service confirmed it was due to an animals on the railway.

The 4.49pm service from Edinburgh to Fife ran nearly 20 minutes late as a result.

Stuck on the train in between Cowdenbeath and Lochgelly because there is a Cow on the track infront of us 🙈🙈🙈 — Steven Whyte (@SWhyte1874) May 24, 2022

One traveller reported being “stuck on the train between Cowdenbeath and Lochgelly” due to the incident.

Others took to social media to poke fun at the delay.

One said: “It best mooooooooooove out of the way!”

Another posted: “Will be friesian cold standing there on its own.”

One other added: “ScotRail are milking it now.”

ScotRail services slashed

It comes as ScotRail passengers in Fife and beyond are facing significant disruption to services as a result of a pay dispute involving drivers.

Hundreds of services have been slashed across the country.