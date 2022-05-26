Fife heating firm fixing boilers for free launches fundraiser to help those in need

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Fife man was left without heating and hot water for two years because he couldn’t afford to fix his boiler.

Barry Robertson from Crossford lost his job as the UK went into lockdown in 2020.

And when his boiler packed in a few weeks later, he just had to manage without it.

However, a Rosyth-based heating company heard about Barry’s plight and made repairs free of charge.

RGM Heating Ltd plans to continue its philanthropic work to see other families through the cost of living crisis.

But it needs the public’s help to fund the initiative.

The firm has just launched its Community Heating Project and hopes anyone who can afford to will donate online.

The aim is to ensure people aren’t forced to choose between heating and eating.

Barry was one of the first to benefit from the initiative and hailed it as a godsend.

Others include a terminally ill woman who had no heating for six months, and a woman in Kelty who was in danger of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Graeme Robertson of RGM Heating said: “More and more people are really struggling with the cost of living.

“We want to do what we can to help but there’s only so much we can do on our own.”

‘Now is the time to act’

Graeme has teamed up with The Cottage Family Centre in Kirkcaldy and energy advice charity Cosy Kingdom.

Both refer clients to him for help and he hopes to get more charities on board.

And the firm also encourages anyone who needs help to get in touch themselves.

However, there is already a waiting list as some jobs are too expensive for RGM to take on until they raise some cash.

All money donated to the new fund will go towards helping local, vulnerable people with their heating or hot water.

RGM will also help with the supply and installation of vital household goods, such as gas cookers, washing machines, showers, toilets and sinks.

Graeme said: “Our aim is to help everyone in Fife who needs it.

“Nobody should choose between feeding their families or heating their homes.

“We feel with the cost of living crisis and energy bills at frightening levels, now is the time to act.”

‘It was torture to be left like that’

RGM Heating launched in 2020 in the middle of Covid and is already a recognised Fife Council Trusted Trader.

Barry is immensely grateful for the company’s help.

And he urged people to donate to ensure others aren’t left in dire straits.

“I lost my job and had to rely on universal credit,” he said.

“It was torture to be left like that, waking up freezing and being cold all day.

“I couldn’t even have a shower so had to boil kettles when I wanted a wash.”

He said RGM were amazing.

“I thought there must be a catch but there was no squabble.

“It’s been an absolute godsend and I can’t thank them enough.”

How to donate to the new Fife heating fundraiser

The new Community Heating Project fundraiser launches today (May 26) and you can donate online.

Alternatively, you can donate via bank transfer to The Community Heating Project CIC.

The sort code is 30-98-97 and account number 77216663.

Anyone who needs help can call RGM on 01383 435 993 or email thecommunityheatingproject@rgmheating.co.uk