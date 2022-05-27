Police rule out shooting in death of buzzard in Fife By Matteo Bell May 27 2022, 12.41pm Updated: May 27 2022, 12.42pm 0 A buzzard (stock image). [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Police say they have now ruled out a shooting as causing the death of a buzzard in Fife – after previously saying it had been deliberately killed. Officers launched an investigation after the bird was found in woodland at Mominail, near Ladybank, on Sunday April 9. At the time, police said the bird had been shot and would have suffered an “agonising death”. But the force has now ruled out foul play. No suspicious circumstances A spokesperson said: “Following the death of a buzzard in woodland near Ladybank in April, inquiries indicate there were no suspicious circumstances. “Initial examination suggested the bird had been shot. Police have since established this was not the case. “Thanks to the public for their assistance.” Buzzards – the most common bird of prey in the UK – are protected by law. Large police presence in Dalgety Bay after ‘disturbance’ Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Large police presence in Dalgety Bay after ‘disturbance’ Police say man’s death near Glenrothes community centre not suspicious Death of boy, 2, at Perthshire house not suspicious, police confirm Fife sheriff says police CCTV ‘tardiness’ is ‘underselling justice system to victims of crime’