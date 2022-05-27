Police rule out shooting in death of buzzard in Fife

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police say they have now ruled out a shooting as causing the death of a buzzard in Fife – after previously saying it had been deliberately killed.

Officers launched an investigation after the bird was found in woodland at Mominail, near Ladybank, on Sunday April 9.

At the time, police said the bird had been shot and would have suffered an “agonising death”.

But the force has now ruled out foul play.

No suspicious circumstances

A spokesperson said: “Following the death of a buzzard in woodland near Ladybank in April, inquiries indicate there were no suspicious circumstances.

“Initial examination suggested the bird had been shot. Police have since established this was not the case.

“Thanks to the public for their assistance.”

Buzzards – the most common bird of prey in the UK – are protected by law.