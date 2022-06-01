Man targeted with racist abuse on Fife Stagecoach bus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Man targeted with racist abuse on Fife Stagecoach bus

By Amie Flett
June 1 2022, 9.22am Updated: June 1 2022, 11.58am
The incident happened on an X27 Stagecoach service.
The incident happened on an X27 Stagecoach service.

Police have issued a description of a suspect wanted for racially abusing a man on a Stagecoach bus in Fife.

The incident happened on an X27 service as it left Dunfermline.

It took place at around 10.20pm on Thursday May 12, but has only now come to light after officers released an appeal for the public’s help.

Description of suspect

The suspect – who shouted abuse at the victim – is described as white, about 5ft 2in tall and in his late 30s.

He was wearing a green khaki jacket at the time.

Officers say they are particularly interested in speaking with a woman who is thought to have witnessed the incident.

‘Frightening experience’ for victim

Police Constable Kieran McCusker said: “This was a frightening experience for the victim and we are asking for the help of the public to trace the man responsible.

“I would ask anyone who witnessed the incident to get in touch with us as soon as possible.

“We would be particularly interested in speaking with a woman who was also travelling on the X27 bus and witnessed the incident and would ask that she gets in touch.”

Anyone with information is being asking to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident reference number 3849 of Thursday May 12, or by calling Crimestoppers anonymously.

Thousands of pounds raised after peacock killed in attack on Dunfermline aviary

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier