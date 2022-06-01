Man targeted with racist abuse on Fife Stagecoach bus

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police have issued a description of a suspect wanted for racially abusing a man on a Stagecoach bus in Fife.

The incident happened on an X27 service as it left Dunfermline.

It took place at around 10.20pm on Thursday May 12, but has only now come to light after officers released an appeal for the public’s help.

Description of suspect

The suspect – who shouted abuse at the victim – is described as white, about 5ft 2in tall and in his late 30s.

He was wearing a green khaki jacket at the time.

Officers say they are particularly interested in speaking with a woman who is thought to have witnessed the incident.

‘Frightening experience’ for victim

Police Constable Kieran McCusker said: “This was a frightening experience for the victim and we are asking for the help of the public to trace the man responsible.

“I would ask anyone who witnessed the incident to get in touch with us as soon as possible.

“We would be particularly interested in speaking with a woman who was also travelling on the X27 bus and witnessed the incident and would ask that she gets in touch.”

Anyone with information is being asking to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident reference number 3849 of Thursday May 12, or by calling Crimestoppers anonymously.