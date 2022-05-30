Scotland v Ukraine: Where to watch crucial World Cup play-off semi-final on TV

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scotland host Ukraine on Wednesday as they look to take another step closer to their first World Cup since 1998.

Should Steve Clarke’s side be victorious, they will face Wales in the final play-off on Sunday for the chance to secure their place at the winter tournament in Qatar.

For the chance to take on their British rivals, the Scots will first have to overcome a Ukrainian side with most of the world behind them.

The play-off semi-final was initially due to take place on March 24, but Russia’s invasion of Ukraine saw the clash postponed.

There was concern Ukraine would not be able to fulfil the fixture with all men required to stay in the country and be part of the military effort.

However, special dispensation was granted for the national team to leave and play the World Cup qualifiers.

Scotland’s opponents have been based in Slovenia for the past couple of months as they prepare for the crunch matches.

But just like the Ukrainians will be desperate to give their nation something to celebrate, so too will the Scots who are looking to make it to back-to-back major international tournaments.

Hampden will be rocking for the massive clash but here’s how you can see it live if you haven’t got tickets.

When and where is the game?

The World Cup play-off semi-final between Scotland and Ukraine will take place at Hampden Park on Wednesday June 1.

The game kicks off at 7.45pm.

What channel is the game on?

The game will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event (Sky channel 403, Virgin channel 511) and Sky Sports Football (Sky 403, Virgin 513).

Coverage and pre-match build-up starts at 7pm with the show running until 10.30pm, unless the game is decided by extra-time or penalties.

Those who can’t tune in live can watch extended highlights on Sportscene on BBC One Scotland at 10.40pm.

Is there a stream?

Sky subscribers with the relevant package can stream the match using the Sky Go app across all devices.

Non-subscribers can purchase a one-off day pass via Now TV for £11.98.

Radio coverage

Those who won’t be able to watch the game live can listen to live commentary on BBC Radio Scotland.

The Sportsound team will be live from Hampden with the programme beginning at 6pm.