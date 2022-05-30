Scotland v Ukraine: Where to watch crucial World Cup play-off semi-final on TV

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football

Scotland v Ukraine: Where to watch crucial World Cup play-off semi-final on TV

By Scott Lorimer
May 30 2022, 12.41pm Updated: May 30 2022, 12.58pm
Scotland are set for a huge World Cup play-off match against Ukraine.
Scotland are set for a huge World Cup play-off match against Ukraine.

Scotland host Ukraine on Wednesday as they look to take another step closer to their first World Cup since 1998.

Should Steve Clarke’s side be victorious, they will face Wales in the final play-off on Sunday for the chance to secure their place at the winter tournament in Qatar.

For the chance to take on their British rivals, the Scots will first have to overcome a Ukrainian side with most of the world behind them.

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke takes a training session ahead of Wednesday's game.
Scotland head coach Steve Clarke takes a training session ahead of Wednesday’s game.

The play-off semi-final was initially due to take place on March 24, but Russia’s invasion of Ukraine saw the clash postponed.

There was concern Ukraine would not be able to fulfil the fixture with all men required to stay in the country and be part of the military effort.

However, special dispensation was granted for the national team to leave and play the World Cup qualifiers.

Scotland captain Andy Robertson.
Scotland captain Andy Robertson.

Scotland’s opponents have been based in Slovenia for the past couple of months as they prepare for the crunch matches.

But just like the Ukrainians will be desperate to give their nation something to celebrate, so too will the Scots who are looking to make it to back-to-back major international tournaments.

Hampden will be rocking for the massive clash but here’s how you can see it live if you haven’t got tickets.

When and where is the game?

The World Cup play-off semi-final between Scotland and Ukraine will take place at Hampden Park on Wednesday June 1.

The game kicks off at 7.45pm.

What channel is the game on?

The game will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event (Sky channel 403, Virgin channel 511) and Sky Sports Football (Sky 403, Virgin 513).

Coverage and pre-match build-up starts at 7pm with the show running until 10.30pm, unless the game is decided by extra-time or penalties.

Those who can’t tune in live can watch extended highlights on Sportscene on BBC One Scotland at 10.40pm.

Is there a stream?

Sky subscribers with the relevant package can stream the match using the Sky Go app across all devices.

Non-subscribers can purchase a one-off day pass via Now TV for £11.98.

Radio coverage

Those who won’t be able to watch the game live can listen to live commentary on BBC Radio Scotland.

The Sportsound team will be live from Hampden with the programme beginning at 6pm.

Two days for Nathan Patterson to prove his fitness – Steven Naismith

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier