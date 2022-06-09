Inspections reveals child protection, hygiene and safety concerns at Fife day care

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Inspections reveals child protection, hygiene and safety concerns at Fife day care

By Emma Duncan
June 9 2022, 5.45am Updated: June 9 2022, 8.22am
Poppyview Family Centre in Methil which has been given a 'weak' rating by the Care Inspectorate.
An inspection of a children’s day care facility in Fife sparked protection, hygiene and infection concerns.

The Care Inspectorate visited Poppyview Family Centre in Methil and gave it a ‘weak’ rating of two out of five.

Concerns were raised relating to cleanliness, staff not knowing children’s names, not having the correct medical information for them, and lack of understanding of protection procedures.

A report said on one occasion inspectors heard one staff member calling a child the wrong name and suggested staff did not not always know the children as well as they should.

Despite this, interactions between staff and the children, all of whom are under the age of five, were described as warm and the children were comforted when needed.

Hygiene issues

Hygiene issues raised included ineffective cleaning and monitoring of cleanliness, poor handwashing practices, a sink being out of order for a long time and the bathroom floor being in a poor state of repair so could not be cleaned properly.

A lack of awareness of infection prevention and control was also flagged.

Other concerns were:

  • Personal plan not in place for every child.
  • Some of the plans for preschool children lacked up-to-date information.
  • A need to increase the range of resources and opportunities available for all children.
Poppyview Nursery on Ajax Way, Methil.

Inspectors also said improvements should be made to help each child have a relaxed and unhurried mealtime, as they saw children waiting long times after lunch and becoming restless and disengaged.

 A basic lack of risk awareness by staff and compromised children’s safety.

Inspectors said staff were not always aware where the children were.

In one example, two children were in a room unsupervised.

An inspection of Poppyview nursery in Methil, Leven raised a number of concerns.

The report also pointed out a “basic lack of risk awareness”, saying: “We saw staff had not picked up on the need for children to be wearing helmets whilst riding bikes.

“This showed a basic lack of risk awareness by staff and compromised children’s safety.”

Someone who was not trained in first aid was found to have responded to an injured child.

‘Committed to the highest level of care’

There was a lot of positive feedback for the centre’s management team.

Staff were also praised for being “warm and kind” and said they felt supported by their manager.

The report said: “The provider and manager showed willingness to work collaboratively on their improvement journey.”

A spokesperson for Poppyview said the centre is working with both the Care Inspectorate and Fife Council to address the issues raised.

They added: “The last two years have been particularly difficult.

“The impact of Covid-19 and the introduction of the 1140-hours initiative across early years centres have had a significant impact on resources.

“Poppyview remains committed to providing the highest level of care to the children entrusted to its care and will continue to communicate with and work closely with all parents.”

