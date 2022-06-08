Stephen Mulhern heading to Fife for ‘world’s first junior tattoo’ – here’s how to get tickets

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Stephen Mulhern heads to Fife next weekend to host what is thought to be the world’s first junior tattoo.

The Catchphrase and Saturday Night Takeaway star is compering the Platinum Jubilee Youth Spectacular at St Ninians in Kelty on June 18 and 19.

The event, which aims to inspire youth, takes place on a newly-constructed arena on the site of a former opencast coal mine.

Up to 2,000 spectators can watch hundreds of Scotland’s most talented young people demonstrating their dancing, piping and motorcycle skills.

The event is the brainchild of former Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo impresario, Brigadier Sir Melville Jameson.

And it is being organised by events manager Michael Boyle, the man behind Kelty’s annual coal race.

Who is taking part in the Platinum Jubilee event?

Alongside Stephen Mulhern, the Fife event will include the Imps Motorcycle Display Team and the Red Hot Chilli Pipers.

Others include massed pipes and drums from Scottish schools, involving more than 100 performers.

And the Army Cadet Force will perform with its brass and woodwind bands and massed pipes and drums.

Young Highland dancers are also on the bill, as well as the award-winning “Wheeled Piper” Katie Robertson, scouts, guides and Boys’ Brigades.

The event has been specially organised as part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

And it will begin with a flag-waving ceremony, with London represented by a group of young adults from Tower Hamlets.

And other entertainment includes a funfair and inflatables.

Michael said the aim of the event was to inspire.

“There’s going to be brilliant and awe-inspiring displays,” he said.

“The Imps Motorcycle Display Team is one of the best in the world and we have bands coming from all over.

“Even if one person in the crowd says ‘I would like to do that’ then it’s been a success.”

How to get to the Platinum Jubilee Youth Spectacular

The event starts at 6pm on the Saturday and 2pm on Sunday.

Spectators cannot walk to it however, and must use either the park and ride or free shuttle buses provided.

Park and ride points are at Queen Anne High School, Beath High School and Kathellan/Baxters in Kelty.

There are also three shuttle bus pick-up points in Kelty – Cocklaw Street, Keltyhill Road and Main Street.

And tickets costing £12 for adults and £6 for children are available from the Platinum Jubilee Youth Spectacular website.