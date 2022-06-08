Stephen Mulhern heading to Fife for ‘world’s first junior tattoo’ – here’s how to get tickets

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Stephen Mulhern heading to Fife for ‘world’s first junior tattoo’ – here’s how to get tickets

By Claire Warrender
June 8 2022, 6.06pm Updated: June 8 2022, 6.22pm
Stephen Mulhern will be in Fife
Stephen Mulhern will host the night

Stephen Mulhern heads to Fife next weekend to host what is thought to be the world’s first junior tattoo.

The Catchphrase and Saturday Night Takeaway star is compering the Platinum Jubilee Youth Spectacular at St Ninians in Kelty on June 18 and 19.

The event, which aims to inspire youth, takes place on a newly-constructed arena on the site of a former opencast coal mine.

The former St. Ninians opencast site near Kelty has been sold to National Pride
The St Ninians site was formerly an open cast coal mine.

Up to 2,000 spectators can watch hundreds of Scotland’s most talented young people demonstrating their dancing, piping and motorcycle skills.

The event is the brainchild of former Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo impresario, Brigadier Sir Melville Jameson.

And it is being organised by events manager Michael Boyle, the man behind Kelty’s annual coal race.

Who is taking part in the Platinum Jubilee event?

Alongside Stephen Mulhern, the Fife event will include the Imps Motorcycle Display Team and the Red Hot Chilli Pipers.

Others include massed pipes and drums from Scottish schools, involving more than 100 performers.

And the Army Cadet Force will perform with its brass and woodwind bands and massed pipes and drums.

Young Highland dancers are also on the bill, as well as the award-winning “Wheeled Piper” Katie Robertson, scouts, guides and Boys’ Brigades.

Wheeled Piper Katie Robertson is taking part in the event hosted by Stephen Mulhern in Fife.

The event has been specially organised as part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

And it will begin with a flag-waving ceremony, with London represented by a group of young adults from Tower Hamlets.

And other entertainment includes a funfair and inflatables.

Michael said the aim of the event was to inspire.

“There’s going to be brilliant and awe-inspiring displays,” he said.

“The Imps Motorcycle Display Team is one of the best in the world and we have bands coming from all over.

“Even if one person in the crowd says ‘I would like to do that’ then it’s been a success.”

How to get to the Platinum Jubilee Youth Spectacular

The event starts at 6pm on the Saturday and 2pm on Sunday.

Spectators cannot walk to it however, and must use either the park and ride or free shuttle buses provided.

Park and ride points are at Queen Anne High School, Beath High School and Kathellan/Baxters in Kelty.

There are also three shuttle bus pick-up points in Kelty – Cocklaw Street, Keltyhill Road and Main Street.

And tickets costing £12 for adults and £6 for children are available from the Platinum Jubilee Youth Spectacular website.

