Home News Fife

Around 600 Fife families offer homes to Ukrainian refugees

By Claire Warrender
June 14 2022, 6.00am Updated: June 14 2022, 8.44am
Ukranian refugees coming to Fife
Around 600 Ukranian refugees will be housed in Fife.

Fife Council is preparing to welcome hundreds of Ukrainian refugees to the region in the coming weeks.

Around 130 families have already arrived in Fife under the Ukraine Family Scheme.

And another 600 local people have offered space in their homes to those fleeing the war under the Scottish Super Sponsor Scheme.

Ukranian refugees are on their way to Fife.

Council workers are in the process of carrying out disclosure checks and inspections of the listed properties.

And they expect to finish those within the next three weeks.

Council chief executive Steve Grimmond said support and care would be available to those arriving.

However, he conceded this would be challenging given the numbers involved.

The Scottish Super Sponsor Scheme allows charities to match with displaced people and take on the role of sponsor.

Fife resettlement teams preparing support

Mr Grimmond said those arriving under the sponsor scheme were initially being housed in a large number of hotels across the UK.

They will be moved to appropriate local accommodation once the checks are complete.

“Fife is currently working through a significant number of property inspections from prospective hosts who have identified a desire to accommodate Ukrainian refugees,” Mr Grimmond said.

Steve Grimmond says Ukranian refugees in Fife will receive support.

“As these properties are cleared and disclosure checks are undertaken then we’ll see these being offered to Ukrainians arriving under the super sponsor scheme.

“It will be several hundred in addition to the existing numbers who have arrived.”

Resettlement teams set up within the council to support Afghan and Syrian refugees will work with the new arrivals.

“That covers a range of support in terms of education, benefits and other welfare support,” said Mr Grimmond.

Help also available for sponsors

Fife Council administration leader David Ross said the local authority would also be engaging with community groups and advice agencies.

He added: “It’s a moving picture. We sometimes don’t know who’s coming until they’ve arrived and sometimes we don’t know they have arrived.”

The council is also offering help and advice for anyone considering sponsoring a Ukranian refugee.

The UK Government’s sponsor scheme launched in March and within weeks Fife householders had offered more rooms than almost anywhere else in Scotland.

Home Office figures released on April 21 showed 130 offers from the region, with only Edinburgh home to more sponsors.

Tags

Conversation

