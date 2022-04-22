Homes for Ukraine: Fife welcomes more Ukrainian refugees than almost anywhere else in Scotland

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fife householders are welcoming more Ukrainian refugees than almost anywhere else in Scotland.

According to Home Office figures, 130 people fleeing the Russian invasion are heading to the region with visas issued under the Homes for Ukraine scheme.

The scheme allows local people to sponsor a refugee and offer accommodation, either in their own home or elsewhere.

North of the border, only Edinburgh has more sponsors, with 287 refugees heading there.

Natalia Biletska, says Fifers have welcomed her mother with open arms since she escaped the war in Ukraine to stay with her in Guardbridge.

And mum Olga is settling in well.

People in other regions are also opening their doors.

In Perth and Kinross, 99 people have been offered accommodation.

And a further 54 will head to Angus, with 28 staying in Dundee.

Local people have been praised for their generosity.

However, the process has been criticised for being too slow and complicated with visa applications taking weeks to approve.

‘People have been wonderful’

Natalia’s mother arrived in the UK under the Ukraine Family Scheme rather than Homes for Ukraine.

However, she has friends involved in the latter – a family from Kiev has recently arrived and another is making their way from western Ukraine.

Her own mum Olga is safe here but life in Fife isn’t without its problems.

“All of my friends have welcomed her but it’s difficult for her because she doesn’t really speak English,” she said.

“There are quite a few Ukrainians around here so I’ve been introducing her to people who can speak the language.

“She still feels a bit isolated but people have been wonderful.

“They really have been brilliant generally.”

It’s a credit to the generosity of Fifers.” North East Fife MP Wendy Chamberlain.

Olga endured a lengthy and difficult process before she was given consent to travel to the UK.

And while she is now safe, the form-filling continues.

“We’re still going through paperwork – doctor’s registration, bank etc,” said Natalia.

“It’s not difficult, it just takes time. I’m not complaining though. It’s the same for everybody.”

Homes for Ukraine: Long waits for approval

North East Fife MP Wendy Chamberlain and her staff have been helping a number of local sponsors.

She says the “slow and bureaucratic” process is “hampering the overwhelmingly compassionate response of the people of Fife.

As a result, many people are stuck in Poland for several weeks before their applications are approved.

However, she praised Fifers taking part in the scheme.

“It’s a credit to the generosity of Fifers that 130 Ukrainian refugees have been sponsored to come here.” she said.

“It is important that all levels of government work together to help those welcoming refugees and to give the Ukrainian refugees all the support they need.”

Fife Council is offering help and advice to anyone considering hosting or sponsoring a Ukrainian refugee.