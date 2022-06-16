Police flock to Kirkcaldy street after reports of man with weapon By Alasdair Clark June 16 2022, 3.49pm 0 Inquiries into the incident in Kirkcaldy are ongoing . [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Police say inquiries are ongoing after locals reported a man with a weapon on a street in Kirkcaldy on Thursday. A large police presence was seen near houses on Links Street in the Fife town late on Thursday morning. One person said they saw at least four police vehicles, while another said a police helicopter was visible in the sky above Kirkcaldy. Locals also reported the street was sealed off for a short time at around 11am before later being reopened. It has now been confirmed officers were responding to reports of an individual with a weapon. Police vehicles on Kirkcaldy’s Links Street. Pic: Fife Jammer Locations No further information on the weapon involved was available, but anyone with information has been asked to contact police. A police spokesperson told The Courier: “Officers were called to reports of a man with a weapon on Links Street, Kirkcaldy at around 11.10am on Thursday. “Inquiries are ongoing and anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting incident 1111 of June 16.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Dundee police hunt five youths after ‘large-scale vandalism’ worth thousands at waste firm Boy, 13, reported after three pupils hit with BB gun pellets at Dundee school Man caught on CCTV breaking into Royal Mail depot in Perth Firm fined just £5k after Fife man died in 30-foot plunge during Longannet demolition