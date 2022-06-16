Police flock to Kirkcaldy street after reports of man with weapon

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police say inquiries are ongoing after locals reported a man with a weapon on a street in Kirkcaldy on Thursday.

A large police presence was seen near houses on Links Street in the Fife town late on Thursday morning.

One person said they saw at least four police vehicles, while another said a police helicopter was visible in the sky above Kirkcaldy.

Locals also reported the street was sealed off for a short time at around 11am before later being reopened.

It has now been confirmed officers were responding to reports of an individual with a weapon.

No further information on the weapon involved was available, but anyone with information has been asked to contact police.

A police spokesperson told The Courier: “Officers were called to reports of a man with a weapon on Links Street, Kirkcaldy at around 11.10am on Thursday.

“Inquiries are ongoing and anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting incident 1111 of June 16.”