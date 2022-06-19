Crowds flock to Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebration with Stephen Mulhern in Fife

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fifers flocked to a spectacular celebration to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee hosted by TV presenter and comedian Stephen Mulhern over the weekend.

The event was held in a newly constructed arena located at the former mine site at St Ninian’s near Kelty.

Among the entertainment was motorcycle display teams as well as an array of military and pipe bands.

Thousands attended the celebration, which was organised by local events manager Michael Boyle and the former Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo impresario Brigadier Sir Melville Jameson.

Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

And with sponsorship from Community Interest Company (CIC) National Pride UK, which jointly owns and is redeveloping the site, the event was hailed a huge success.

Also among the performers entertaining the crowds were the world-famous Red Hot Chilli Pipers and the massed pipes and drums from Scottish schools.

Speaking the The Courier afterwards, host, Stephen Mulhern, said: “I feel incredibly privileged to have hosted this amazing event.

“Bringing together a fabulous line-up of young talented performers on what was a former coal mining site was truly awe-inspiring.

Fifers flock to spectacular celebration

“This was a truly inspiring, spectacular event.”

Irene Bisset, chair of National Pride UK, echoed those comments, adding: “It’s brought together an incredible range of some of Scotland’s top performers in the stunning setting of St Ninians, showcasing the amazing skills of our young people.

“The local communities came together to show great support for what was a fantastic celebration and a brilliant event.