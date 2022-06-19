Crowds flock to Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebration with Stephen Mulhern in Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Crowds flock to Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebration with Stephen Mulhern in Fife

By Neil Henderson
June 19 2022, 4.50pm Updated: June 19 2022, 5.08pm
The event was to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
The event was to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Fifers flocked to a spectacular celebration to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee hosted by TV presenter and comedian Stephen Mulhern over the weekend.

The event was held in a newly constructed arena located at the former mine site at St Ninian’s near Kelty.

Among the entertainment was motorcycle display teams as well as an array of military and pipe bands.

Thousands attended the celebration, which was organised by local events manager Michael Boyle and the former Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo impresario Brigadier Sir Melville Jameson.

Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

And with sponsorship from Community Interest Company (CIC) National Pride UK, which jointly owns and is redeveloping the site, the event was hailed a huge success.

The motorcycle stunt team wows the crowd.

Also among the performers entertaining the crowds were the world-famous Red Hot Chilli Pipers and the massed pipes and drums from Scottish schools.

Speaking the The Courier afterwards, host, Stephen Mulhern, said: “I feel incredibly privileged to have hosted this amazing event.

“Bringing together a fabulous line-up of young talented performers on what was a former coal mining site was truly awe-inspiring.

Fifers flock to spectacular celebration

“This was a truly inspiring, spectacular event.”

TV presenter and comedian Stephen Mulhern was the host.

Irene Bisset, chair of National Pride UK, echoed those comments, adding: “It’s brought together an incredible range of some of Scotland’s top performers in the stunning setting of St Ninians, showcasing the amazing skills of our young people.

“The local communities came together to show great support for what was a fantastic celebration and a brilliant event.

27 best pictures from Crail Food Festival’s Fire Feast Dinner at Beech Walk Park

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier