27 best pictures from Crail Food Festival’s Fire Feast Dinner at Beech Walk Park

Around 120 people turned out for Crail Food Festival’s Fire Feast Dinner which saw Highland Firecage chef, Peter Gottgens, cook over coal barrels and fire cages last night.

Taking place under a canvas at Beech Walk Park beside Crail Community Hall, guests arrived from 6pm with food beginning to come off the coals around 7pm.

Peter rustled up a range of various dishes that guests, who were seated in smaller groups, could go up and view before they were served.

This gave those interested the opportunity to appreciate Peter’s cooking techniques and skill.

The menu at Crail Food Festival’s Fire Feast Dinner:

A sharing plate with a mixture of homemade pickles and dips such as wild garlic and dandelion pesto, roasted carrot and chive mousse, black pan roasted chickpea hummus, plus chargrilled carrots with cumin and courgettes with olive oil and herbs.

Seared butternut, baby leaves and crumbled cheese, skillet scorched broccolini with Scottish rapeseed oil and lemon, and a selection of bread products direct from the fire cage.

A choice of the following: sea salt and herb crusted Peri-Peri spit roast free-range chicken, plank grilled fish dill butter and lemon, chargrilled lamb ribs with salsa verde or hay baked root vegetables and skillet vegetables with African Umngqusho and tomato smoor.

Sides of rosemary skewered baby potatoes with garlic and olive oil, flame grilled seasonal vegetables with Blackthorn salt and herb infused oil.

Sweet treat to end the night

A welcome drink was served in Crail Food Festival’s new reusable cups and the event concluded around 10pm.

The festival itself takes place from noon today (Saturday) until 9pm and from 10am to 4pm tomorrow (Sunday).

The guests

The food

