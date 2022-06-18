27 best pictures from Crail Food Festival’s Fire Feast Dinner at Beech Walk Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
27 best pictures from Crail Food Festival’s Fire Feast Dinner at Beech Walk Park

Around 120 people turned out for Crail Food Festival's Fire Feast Dinner which saw Highland Firecage chef, Peter Gottgens, cook over coal barrels and fire cages last night.
By Julia Bryce
June 18 2022, 12.39am Updated: June 18 2022, 4.09pm
Photo of Julia Bryce
Guests enjoying themselves - l to r - David Jones, Gulia Allabergenova, Galina Geyker, Eric Lauritsen and Marion Jones. Picture by Kim Cessford / DCT Media.
Taking place under a canvas at Beech Walk Park beside Crail Community Hall, guests arrived from 6pm with food beginning to come off the coals around 7pm.

Peter rustled up a range of various dishes that guests, who were seated in smaller groups, could go up and view before they were served.

This gave those interested the opportunity to appreciate Peter’s cooking techniques and skill.

The menu at Crail Food Festival’s Fire Feast Dinner:

  • A sharing plate with a mixture of homemade pickles and dips such as wild garlic and dandelion pesto, roasted carrot and chive mousse, black pan roasted chickpea hummus, plus chargrilled carrots with cumin and courgettes with olive oil and herbs.
  • Seared butternut, baby leaves and crumbled cheese, skillet scorched broccolini with Scottish rapeseed oil and lemon, and a selection of bread products direct from the fire cage.
  • A choice of the following: sea salt and herb crusted Peri-Peri spit roast free-range chicken, plank grilled fish dill butter and lemon, chargrilled lamb ribs with salsa verde or hay baked root vegetables and skillet vegetables with African Umngqusho and tomato smoor.
  • Sides of rosemary skewered baby potatoes with garlic and olive oil, flame grilled seasonal vegetables with Blackthorn salt and herb infused oil.
  • Sweet treat to end the night

A welcome drink was served in Crail Food Festival’s new reusable cups and the event concluded around 10pm.

The festival itself takes place from noon today (Saturday) until 9pm and from 10am to 4pm tomorrow (Sunday).

The guests

Tonight we dine like kings at Crail Food Festival. Picture by Kim Cessford / DCT Media.
The Highland Firecage Chef. Picture by Kim Cessford / DCT Media.
The marquee for diners. Picture by Kim Cessford / DCT Media.
Chefs prepare the dinner. Picture by Kim Cessford / DCT Media.
A yummy dinner is served – l to r – Eleanor and Marion Linton. Picture by Kim Cessford / DCT Media.
Tasty by numbers. Picture by Kim Cessford / DCT Media.
Someone’s not getting fed. Picture by Kim Cessford / DCT Media.
A slice of heaven on a plate. Picture by Kim Cessford / DCT Media.
Life is short. Enjoy good food. Picture by Kim Cessford / DCT Media.
Dinner is served – l to r – Heather Andrade and Mandy Davidson Picture by Kim Cessford / DCT Media.
What could be better than wine, sun and food. Picture by Kim Cessford / DCT Media.
Starters being put together. Picture by Kim Cessford / DCT Media.
There’s no better feeling in the world than good food. Picture by Kim Cessford / DCT Media.
The Highland Firecage Chefs cooking up a feast. Picture by Kim Cessford / DCT Media.
Crail Food Festival staff – l to r – Poppy Jarratt and Liam Graham. Picture by Kim Cessford / DCT Media.
Home is wherever I’m with food. Picture by Kim Cessford / DCT Media.
Merchandise at Crail Food Festival. Picture by Kim Cessford / DCT Media.
Cups where some of the merchandise to celebrate the Crail Food Festival. Picture by Kim Cessford / DCT Media.
Hungry guests wait to be fed some top class food. Picture by Kim Cessford / DCT Media.

The food

Good food and good mood. Picture by Kim Cessford / DCT Media.
Wonderful and colourful food. Picture by Kim Cessford / DCT Media.
This is no joke smoke salmon. Picture by Kim Cessford / DCT Media.
Food is the best medicine. Picture by Kim Cessford / DCT Media.
Fresh and fun. Picture by Kim Cessford / DCT Media.
Wine and dine. Picture by Kim Cessford / DCT Media.
Bread winner. Picture by Kim Cessford / DCT Media.
Nothing better than the smell of grilled chicken. Picture by Kim Cessford / DCT Media.

