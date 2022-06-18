Fife couple’s plan to help rejuvenate Kirkcaldy with specialist shop

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Fife couple are aiming to do their bit to rejuvenate Kirkcaldy town centre by opening a new shop.

Ross Lindsay and his fiancée Megan Lindop have opened Krafty Fine Drinks, a specialist off licence, on Kirk Wynd.

Mr Lindsay hopes their new venture will fill a void in the town.

He said the reception from local residents since Krafty Fine Drinks opened has been encouraging.

New store filling a gap in Kirkcaldy market

“It’s been a long time since there was a specialist off licence. There was a Victoria Wines but it shut a number of years ago.

“We looked at opening a café, but there are enough of those, and we also looked at an environmentally-friendly shop, but that is also covered by Grain and Sustain.

“We think there is a gap in the market for an off licence.

The store stock a wide range of craft alcoholic drinks and cocktails, while there are also plans to launch a cocktail arm of the business.

Fife couple work together to open shop

The new venture is a far cry from Ross’ usual business life. When he’s not involved in the craft beer shop, he runs SBU Consultancy, a utilities brokerage for businesses.

Mr Lindsay said Megan, who he met three years ago, has a passion for craft beer, and felt there was an opportunity to take advantage of.

“Megan is from Sheffield and there, craft beer shops are a much bigger thing,” Ross added.

“The closest one is in Dunfermline and there’s not really much apart from that.”

“She was quite surprised to find there aren’t as many here, and it’s something she’s got a passion for.”

Ross said his fiancée, 25, has been the backbone of preparing the shop, which has required a five-figure investment.

“The shop needed a fair bit of work. We’ve worked with a lot of local firms and tradesmen to get the work complete.

“We got help from family and friends as well, and we couldn’t have done it without them.”

Being sustainable is also important to the couple, who decided against throwing out appliances like fridges that were in the shop previously.

New Fife shop creating opportunities

The shop has one employee currently, but there are plans for more as the business expands.

Part of the couple’s investment was in a Tuk Tuk, which they plan to use as a cocktail bar at events.

“The idea is we’d go along to stag dos and hen dos, weddings, birthdays, and we’d get the licence and provide a bar.”

The Fife entrepreneur also hopes to provide jobs and experience for local youngsters.

He felt he missed out on opportunities when he was growing up.

“I came through the care system and I didn’t get many opportunities.

“Now I’m able to create those chances for young people, and hopefully we’ll be able to do that in time.”