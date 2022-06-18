Fife couple’s plan to help rejuvenate Kirkcaldy with specialist shop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Fife couple’s plan to help rejuvenate Kirkcaldy with specialist shop

By Gavin Harper
June 18 2022, 5.49am Updated: June 18 2022, 2.26pm
Krafty owner Ross Lindsay outside the Kirkcaldy store.
A Fife couple are aiming to do their bit to rejuvenate Kirkcaldy town centre by opening a new shop.

Ross Lindsay and his fiancée Megan Lindop have opened Krafty Fine Drinks, a specialist off licence, on Kirk Wynd.

Mr Lindsay hopes their new venture will fill a void in the town.

He said the reception from local residents since Krafty Fine Drinks opened has been encouraging.

New store filling a gap in Kirkcaldy market

“It’s been a long time since there was a specialist off licence. There was a Victoria Wines but it shut a number of years ago.

“We looked at opening a café, but there are enough of those, and we also looked at an environmentally-friendly shop, but that is also covered by Grain and Sustain.

Some of the Krafty range.

“We think there is a gap in the market for an off licence.

The store stock a wide range of craft alcoholic drinks and cocktails, while there are also plans to launch a cocktail arm of the business.

Fife couple work together to open shop

The new venture is a far cry from Ross’ usual business life. When he’s not involved in the craft beer shop, he runs SBU Consultancy, a utilities brokerage for businesses.

Mr Lindsay said Megan, who he met three years ago, has a passion for craft beer, and felt there was an opportunity to take advantage of.

“Megan is from Sheffield and there, craft beer shops are a much bigger thing,” Ross added.

“The closest one is in Dunfermline and there’s not really much apart from that.”

Krafty owner Ross Lindsay inside the store.

“She was quite surprised to find there aren’t as many here, and it’s something she’s got a passion for.”

Ross said his fiancée, 25, has been the backbone of preparing the shop, which has required a five-figure investment.

“The shop needed a fair bit of work. We’ve worked with a lot of local firms and tradesmen to get the work complete.

“We got help from family and friends as well, and we couldn’t have done it without them.”

Being sustainable is also important to the couple, who decided against throwing out appliances like fridges that were in the shop previously.

New Fife shop creating opportunities

The shop has one employee currently, but there are plans for more as the business expands.

Part of the couple’s investment was in a Tuk Tuk, which they plan to use as a cocktail bar at events.

“The idea is we’d go along to stag dos and hen dos, weddings, birthdays, and we’d get the licence and provide a bar.”

More of the Kraft range of alcohol.

The Fife entrepreneur also hopes to provide jobs and experience for local youngsters.

He felt he missed out on opportunities when he was growing up.

“I came through the care system and I didn’t get many opportunities.

“Now I’m able to create those chances for young people, and hopefully we’ll be able to do that in time.”

