VIDEO: Fife Armed Forces Day parade gives thanks to those who served

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

VIDEO: Fife Armed Forces Day parade gives thanks to those who served

By Claire Warrender
June 22 2022, 5.58pm Updated: June 22 2022, 6.31pm

The service of Fife’s Armed Forces men and women was celebrated with a parade in Dunfermline on Wednesday.

Veterans and cadets joined the Regional Royal Naval Commander, Fife Provost Jim Leishman and the Lieutenancy for an official flag-raising ceremony.

The Fife Armed Forces Day parade makes its way through the park. Steve Brown/DCTMedia.

Fife has had strong links with the Armed Forces for many years.

It has hosted the RAF and the Army at Leuchars, as well as the Royal Navy at Rosyth.

And many veterans from various conflicts live in the region.

Veterans and cadets marched to the sound of pipes and drums. Picture Steve Brown/DCTMedia.

Rob Scott, chairman of the Black Watch Association, said the event to mark this year’s Armed Forces Day in Fife was a poignant one.

“This is to remind ourselves of those that served and those still serving, those that are gone and those still left,” he said.

The red hackle of the Black Watch was prominent as veterans from the regiment joined the lunchtime parade.

They marched to the sound of pipes and drums from Dunfermline Abbey and through Pittencrieff Park for the ceremony outside the Glen Pavilion.

Armed Forces Day Fife: ‘We give thanks for all they do’

Rev Karen Campbell, chaplain of Legion Scotland, said: “We’re here to celebrate the courage and commitment of men and women who took up the call to serve in the Armed Forces community.

“We think about those men and women who served in previous conflicts, whose commitment and bravery meant people can live in peace and harmony.

Rev Karen Campbell leads prayers. Picture Steve Brown/DCTMedia.

“We think of the conflicts they took part in.

“And we also give thanks for those who serve today, for their continued bravery and commitment to keeping the peace of this nation.”

She added: “Whether they serve in land or air or sea, we give thanks for all they do for us.”

This year’s Armed Forces Day is officially celebrated on Saturday, when there are events happening across the UK.

Retired Sergeant Major Rob Scott salutes as the flag is raised. Picture Steve Brown/DCTMedia.
Respects were paid at the Fife Armed Forces day event. Picture Steve Brown/DCTMedia.
The veterans and cadets make their way past Fife Provost Jim Leishman and other dignitaries. Picture Steve Brown/DCTMedia.
Both young and old gathered to pay their respects. Picture Steve Brown/DCTMedia.
The red hackle was on display. Picture Steve Brown/DCTMedia.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]