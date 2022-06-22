VIDEO: Fife Armed Forces Day parade gives thanks to those who served

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The service of Fife’s Armed Forces men and women was celebrated with a parade in Dunfermline on Wednesday.

Veterans and cadets joined the Regional Royal Naval Commander, Fife Provost Jim Leishman and the Lieutenancy for an official flag-raising ceremony.

Fife has had strong links with the Armed Forces for many years.

It has hosted the RAF and the Army at Leuchars, as well as the Royal Navy at Rosyth.

And many veterans from various conflicts live in the region.

Rob Scott, chairman of the Black Watch Association, said the event to mark this year’s Armed Forces Day in Fife was a poignant one.

“This is to remind ourselves of those that served and those still serving, those that are gone and those still left,” he said.

The red hackle of the Black Watch was prominent as veterans from the regiment joined the lunchtime parade.

They marched to the sound of pipes and drums from Dunfermline Abbey and through Pittencrieff Park for the ceremony outside the Glen Pavilion.

Armed Forces Day Fife: ‘We give thanks for all they do’

Rev Karen Campbell, chaplain of Legion Scotland, said: “We’re here to celebrate the courage and commitment of men and women who took up the call to serve in the Armed Forces community.

“We think about those men and women who served in previous conflicts, whose commitment and bravery meant people can live in peace and harmony.

“We think of the conflicts they took part in.

“And we also give thanks for those who serve today, for their continued bravery and commitment to keeping the peace of this nation.”

She added: “Whether they serve in land or air or sea, we give thanks for all they do for us.”

This year’s Armed Forces Day is officially celebrated on Saturday, when there are events happening across the UK.