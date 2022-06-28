Windygates expansion: Proposals for 80 new homes unveiled

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Up to 80 homes could be built in a new development in Windygates in Fife.

Dunfermline-based developer Campion Homes has submitted a planning application to Fife Council to develop land north of Cameron Crescent, known locally as the Temple.

The firm wants to build a mixture of two, three, four and five-bedroom properties with a range of designs.

10% of homes affordable

Under local authority guidelines, 10% of the properties would be affordable homes built for Kingdom Housing Association.

The site is currently arable land but is marked as suitable for development in the Fife Local Plan.

If approved, access to the site will be via an existing road at Cameron Crescent.

Meanwhile pedestrian access would be via paths on Fa-latch Road on the eastern boundary boundary and Durie Place to the south-east.

A design statement from Campion Homes said: “The layout is generous in terms of its open aspects, with well-maintained and managed external spaces.

“Site landscaping will also be designed and managed for a long-term contribution to the setting.

“The mix of housing will assist in generating a community feel and interaction between all family and age groups.”

The development would also have a 20mph speed limit in place.

The plans are expected to come before councillors for determination later this year.