Scam uses fake Fife police officer in bid to trick locals

By Alasdair Clark
June 28 2022, 3.13pm Updated: June 28 2022, 4.31pm
Scam picture using fake Fife police officer.
A scam using a fake Fife police officer is trying to trick unsuspecting locals on social media.

Featuring a picture of a police officer, the fake news article quotes “PC Emma Davis from Leslie” speaking about her experience investing in cryptocurrency.

The article mimics the style of a news website in an attempt to appear legitimate and have people invest money.

The fake news story suggests the “local officer” from the Fife village earns £18,000 a month from investments in cryptocurrency, adding that she had shared her story on ITV’s This Morning.

It says This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby invested in the scheme, something a source close to the star has denied.

Scams uses fake officer and TV star to win trust

The episode the article references was also never broadcast.

It is not the first time the scam has used a fake police officer and a famous face in an attempt to win the trust of potential victims.

Earlier this year a similar example was reported in Swindon, claiming PC Davis was an officer there.

The Courier has established the officer pictured is actually a PC from Wales whose picture is in the public domain.

Police Scotland also confirmed no officer named Emma Davis is employed by the force.

How does the scam work?

Colin Mathieson, spokesperson for the charity Advice Direct Scotland, said: “We are aware that Scots are being targeted by crypto asset-related investment scams on a more regular basis.

“Scammers often use social media channels and images of celebrities or other well-known people to promote cryptocurrency investments.

“In this case, the use of a seemingly local police officer as the subject of a fake news article is an obvious and sophisticated ploy to gain trust and to encourage consumers to click through to the adverts linked.

The fake news article

“Some crypt assets, including Bitcoin and Ether, are not regulated in the UK, meaning that buying, selling or transferring these assets fall outside of the remit and protective powers of the Financial Conduct Authority.

“It is important to remember that if something doesn’t look right – or if it sounds too good to be true – then it probably is.”

Mr Mathieson urged Scots to “remain scam aware” and report suspicious activity via the quick reporting tool at www.scamwatch.scot.

More from The Courier

