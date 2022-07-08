Inside St Andrews flat overlooking 18th hole at Old Course that’s on sale for nearly £2m By Claire Warrender July 8 2022, 12.59pm Updated: July 8 2022, 2.50pm 0 The Gibson Place property enjoys a spectacular view of the Old Course. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from The Courier The Open prize money: Here’s what top 3 will make in St Andrews St Andrews Cathedral partially reopens in time for 150th Open Championship 5 major talking points ahead of the 150th Open Championship The Open Championship: St Andrews residents fear gridlock and parking chaos as thousands shun trains