Home of golf: 5 properties close to the Open at St Andrews

By Jack McKeown
July 6 2022, 3.22pm Updated: July 6 2022, 3.57pm
st andrews open golf

The best golfers in the world will be in St Andrews next week as the Open returns to Fife.

The world’s biggest golf tournament offers local homeowners the opportunity for a windfall as properties rent for thousands of pounds a week.

Even for those not looking to turn a quick buck, St Andrews and its surrounding region is a lovely place to live at any time.

We’ve picked five homes in the area to suit all budgets.

Cupar

Living near St Andrews needn’t be expensive. This two-bedroom flat forms part of a beautiful, historic building in Cupar. St Andrews is just a 15 minute car or bus journey away.

Cupar itself is a lovely market town with plenty of shops, pubs and restaurants to explore. Located at the head of Cupar’s main street, Crossgates, the flat is well placed for local amenities.

It has two bedrooms, a living room, kitchen and bathroom. It’s on sale for offers over £85,000. 

Crail

Another flat on a main street, this three-bedroom property is in the centre of Crail. Again, St Andrews is just a short bus or car journey away.

Part of the East Neuk of Fife, Crail is a wonderful village with a vibrant community. It’s on the Fife Coastal Path and has some fantastic walks on its doorstep.

Spread over three levels, the ground floor has a store room and stairs. On the first floor is a dining kitchen, living room, bedroom, bathroom and utility. The attic level has two bedrooms, a family bathroom and a sitting room that could be a fourth bedroom.

There are views down the High Street and across rooftops to the sea. Previously used as a successful holiday let, the flat is on sale for offers over £250,000.

Pittenweem

Another lovely East Neuk village, Pittenweem lies just a little further along the coast. This two-bedroom flat is just a couple of minutes’ walk from Pittenweem’s historic harbour and waterfront.

It’s on sale for a very reasonable £125,000. The flat next door is also on sale and comes with the bonus of a garage for £130,000.

Strathkinnes

This cottage in Strathkinnes is charmingly named the Poffle. A traditional bungalow, it has been beautifully extended and modernised.

With four bedrooms including two with en suite bathrooms it is deceptively spacious. It’s on sale for offers over £495,000.

St Andrews

Finally, you can’t be closer to St Andrews than St Andrews itself. This two-bedroom ground floor flat has been renovated and remodelled.

It’s on Guthrie Street which, right between Market Street and North Street, is in the heart of the town.

The beautiful interior is in showhome condition. All you’ll need is a spare £400,000. 

[[title]]

[[text]]

