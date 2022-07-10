Power cut affects Glenrothes residents

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An unexpected powercut left residents in Glenrothes without electricity.

SP Energy Networks say it only became aware of the issue at 11.58am on Sunday.

They had no advance warning and its engineers managed to fix the problem by about 2pm.

We are aware of a #POWERCUT in #KY6 #GLENROTHES. Our engineers are working to restore supplies. Sorry for the inconvenience. pic.twitter.com/jzabXl3FlZ — SP Energy Networks (@SPEnergyNetwork) July 10, 2022

The issue affected people living in the KY6 area of the Fife town but those with KY7 postcodes, which includes the Kingdom Shopping Centre, said they were also without power.

The Michael Woods Sports Centre was also affected and forced to close for a short period.

It is not known how many households were impacted.

‘No advance warning’

A message on the SP Energy Networks website read: “There is a power cut affecting the KY6 postcode area of Glenrothes.

“We had no advance warning of this and first became aware of it at 11:58am.

“Our engineers have arrived on site and will work to restore your electricity supply as quickly and as safely as possible.

“We expect the power to be restored by 2.00pm.

“The latest updates can be found on our website. We apologise for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience.”

The issue has since been fixed.