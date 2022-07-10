Iconic Birnam Oak sealed off after branch collapse

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Birnam Oak in Perthshire has been sealed off after a branch collapsed from the iconic tree.

Visitors to the tree on Sunday found it taped off with a sign stating “danger, keep clear”.

One visitor told The Courier there were a lot of tourists around the tree when he was there.

He said: “A large area around it has been taped off, with warning signs in place.

“Some visitors were still going down for a closer look.

“It looks like one the big branches has collapsed but I’ve no idea when it happened.

“Last time I saw it, the limbs were being held up by wooden props.”

The 600-year-old tree has been subject to a number of efforts to preserve it over the years.

This has included the addition of beams to support the branches, as well as work by specialist tree surgeons in 2016 to prevent it splitting in two.

Perth and Kinross Council has been approached for comment.

Macbeth’s Oak

The Birnam Oak and the nearby Birnam Sycamore are thought to be the sole surviving trees from the great forest that once straddled the banks of the River Tay.

It is sometimes referred to as Macbeth’s Oak, with the original Birnam Wood celebrated in the William Shakespeare play.

Shakespeare is thought to have been inspired by a visit to Perth, Birnam and Aberdeen in 1599, meaning the mighty oak likely would have been standing during his visit.