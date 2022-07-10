Fife man, 73, charged after air weapons seized by police

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 73-year-old man has been reported to prosecutors after several air weapons were seized from a home in Fife.

Community officers executed a search warrant at an address in Cupar on Thursday, discovering a number of weapons it is alleged were owned illegally.

Police say man has now been charged in connection with the find and reported to the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service.

Search warrant

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “On Thursday July 7 community police officers acting on warrant searched a house near to Carslogie Road in Cupar.

“Air weapons were recovered and a 73-year-old man was charged and reported to the Procurator Fiscal.”