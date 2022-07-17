The Open at St Andrews: Young fans meet heroes as pop star and football duo watch final day action

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

The Open at St Andrews: Young fans meet heroes as pop star and football duo watch final day action

By Claire Warrender
July 17 2022, 6.29pm
Charlie and Sandy Steven were delighted to be given a ball and a glove.
Boyzone star Ronan Keating joined thousands of golf fans as The Open at St Andrews entered its final day.

The singer and TV presenter posted pictures of himself at the Old Course on Instagram as the world’s best golfers battled it out on the course.

Ronan Keating was at The Old Course. Picture from Instagram.
Ronan enjoying the final day. Picture from Instagram.

Dundee United stars Charlie Mulgrew and Tony Watt also watched the action.

And Newsnight presenter Kirsty Wark was spotted near the fairways in the morning.

They are among a number of famous faces seen at this week’s Open Championship, including One Direction’s Niall Horan and Love Island winner Nathan Massey.

Meanwhile, excited young golf fans clamouring for autographs from some of the world’s best golfers were delighted to be handed golf balls and a glove.

Brothers Charlie and Sandy Steven, from St Andrews, waited for players to leave the Old Course after their final round of the 150th Open Championship.

And as they crossed a bridge to a hospitality area, some of them shared personal items with children standing below.

Charlie and Sandy join other children excited to see Spanish player John Ram, who tossed over a couple of balls.

Charlie, 10, caught a ball thrown by French player Victor Perez, who lives in Dundee.

And Sandy, 8, took possession of a glove, although he wasn’t sure which player threw it.

The boys have been collecting autographs during their visit to the tournament and have managed to collect 18, including from Americans Max Homa, Scotty Scheffler and Dustin Johnson.

They also managed to grab the signature of one of the greatest golfers of all time, South African Gary Player, who is now 86.

However, the one they are waiting for has so far proved elusive – Rory McIlroy.

Sandy said: “I’m really happy. When I came on Thursday I only got autographs so to have this is great.”

And Charlie added: “I nearly got one of Rory McIlroy’s signed golf balls.

“I was standing right next to the boy who caught it.”

There was an air of excitement among spectators as The Open entered its final hours.

The course was busier than ever, with thousands of people lining the fairways to cheer on the leading players.

Courier photographer Steve Brown was there to capture both the fun and the tension.

United players Charlie Mulgrew and Tony Watt with a pal. Picture from Instagram.
Crowds following Rory McIlroy round the course.
Watching the action from the stand.
A Rory McIlroy fan from Limerick.
French fans watching the action on the big screen.
A greedy crow makes off with a chocolate wrapper.
Who is this peering through a window on The Scores?
Cheers!
A bald eagle at one of the crossings.
What’s the scores on the doors?
Chilling out at lunchtime.
Specs appeal.
Taking 40 winks after a tiring week.
Enjoying the spectator zone.
A view of the action.
Bryson DeChambeau at the loop.

