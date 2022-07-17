The Open at St Andrews: Young fans meet heroes as pop star and football duo watch final day action

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Boyzone star Ronan Keating joined thousands of golf fans as The Open at St Andrews entered its final day.

The singer and TV presenter posted pictures of himself at the Old Course on Instagram as the world’s best golfers battled it out on the course.

Dundee United stars Charlie Mulgrew and Tony Watt also watched the action.

And Newsnight presenter Kirsty Wark was spotted near the fairways in the morning.

They are among a number of famous faces seen at this week’s Open Championship, including One Direction’s Niall Horan and Love Island winner Nathan Massey.

Meanwhile, excited young golf fans clamouring for autographs from some of the world’s best golfers were delighted to be handed golf balls and a glove.

Brothers Charlie and Sandy Steven, from St Andrews, waited for players to leave the Old Course after their final round of the 150th Open Championship.

And as they crossed a bridge to a hospitality area, some of them shared personal items with children standing below.

Charlie, 10, caught a ball thrown by French player Victor Perez, who lives in Dundee.

And Sandy, 8, took possession of a glove, although he wasn’t sure which player threw it.

The boys have been collecting autographs during their visit to the tournament and have managed to collect 18, including from Americans Max Homa, Scotty Scheffler and Dustin Johnson.

They also managed to grab the signature of one of the greatest golfers of all time, South African Gary Player, who is now 86.

However, the one they are waiting for has so far proved elusive – Rory McIlroy.

Sandy said: “I’m really happy. When I came on Thursday I only got autographs so to have this is great.”

And Charlie added: “I nearly got one of Rory McIlroy’s signed golf balls.

“I was standing right next to the boy who caught it.”

There was an air of excitement among spectators as The Open entered its final hours.

The course was busier than ever, with thousands of people lining the fairways to cheer on the leading players.

Courier photographer Steve Brown was there to capture both the fun and the tension.