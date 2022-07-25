Cupar woman Nancy McGill thanked for charity work on her 100th birthday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cupar woman Nancy McGill thanked for charity work on her 100th birthday

By Cheryl Peebles
July 25 2022, 5.15pm Updated: July 25 2022, 7.07pm
Nancy McGill with her 100th birthday card from the Queen. Pictures by Steven Brown/DCT Media.
Nancy McGill with her 100th birthday card from the Queen. Pictures by Steven Brown/DCT Media.

As Nancy McGill celebrated her 100th birthday she was honoured for charity work which she only recently gave up.

The Cupar woman began volunteering for a buddying and patient transport service in retirement and continued into her 90s.

She was 94 when she won an award for her work – which included buddying then 101-year-old Ethel McKay, who is now 107 and lives in a nearby care home.

So when she turned 100 representatives of Continuing Care (North East Fife) surprised her with a special visit.

And they weren’t the only special visitors – Nancy’s daughter-in-law Kate Andrews-McGill had flown all the way from Australia to be with her.

Nancy with daughter-in-law Kate Andrews-McGill and her husband Ian Andrews.

Amid the flurry of visitors, Nancy told us: “Goodness me, it’s been a very big day!”

Having had annual visits curtailed by the pandemic, Kate and husband Ian Andrews, who live in Sydney, were relieved to have made it for Nancy turning 100.

She said: “It was critical for us to get here for her birthday.

“We haven’t been able to get over for three years because of Covid, and we’ve been devastated that we couldn’t get here.

“We were concerned we wouldn’t be able to make it, but we did.”

Nancy was also delighted to be visited by John Kerr, of Continuing Care (North East Fife), as well as Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Fife, Colonel Jim Kinloch, and Cupar councillor Margaret Kennedy.

Joining Nancy on her big day with Kate were (back from left) Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Fife Colonel Jim Kinloch, John Kerr, of CCNEF, and Cupar councillor Margaret Kennedy.

It was in retirement, after many years of working for Fife Council, that Nancy signed up as a volunteer for CCNEF.

Over three decades Nancy was a volunteer befriender and walked, drove or travelled by bus with clients to medical appointments, always “with a smile and her cheeky sense of humour”.

Originally from Gateshead, Nancy, born on July 24, 1922, married RAF serviceman Robert (Bob) McGill towards the end of the Second World War.

They had three children, Nancy, Andrew and Ian, and the family went on to stay in many different places such as Yemen, Pakistan, Shanghai and Singapore.

Bob was a keen golfer and this influenced the couple’s decision to settle in Cupar when he left the services.

Nancy (right) aged 94 with Ethel McKay, who she buddied, then 101, with her award from Fife Voluntary Action.

Tragically, Bob passed away in the 1970s.

Later, Nancy was gifted a blue canary – who she called Tiger – and he became almost as well-known a character as Nancy herself in the local community.

Into her 90s Nancy also continued going to a fitness class she enjoyed at the local church hall.

She was 91 when she was advised to “slow down a bit”, having fallen and broken her wrist as she helped serve tea with the WRVS at North Eden Care Home.

Although teetotal for most of her years, it was suggested Nancy’s secret to long life could well be her penchant developed later in life for a glass of New Zealand white wine with dinner – well-matured of course!

But Kate said: “It’s keeping going basically. Mum’s done so much for so many other people over such a long time, she’s never had time to think of herself.”

