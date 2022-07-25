Mum Stacie’s Arbroath charity match scores for Tayside Children’s Hospital

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Mum Stacie’s Arbroath charity match scores for Tayside Children’s Hospital

By Graham Brown
July 25 2022, 5.24pm Updated: July 25 2022, 7.06pm
Stacie Yeats and three-year-old son, Remi
Stacie Yeats and three-year-old son, Remi. Pic: Paul Reid.

Angus Old Firm footballers have scored a massive hit in a fundraising match for Tayside Children’s Hospital.

And it means an Arbroath mum will hand over more than £2,500 as a thank you to the “angels” who have looked after her young son.

Stacie Yeats says the Ninewells staff have been a godsend since Remi was born.

He suffered poor health from birth, and was then diagnosed with epilepsy.

It’s meant repeated visit to the children’s hospital and 29-year-old Stacie says the care Remi has received over the past three years has been amazing.

Stacie with sons Theo and Remi and the two charity teams
Stacie with sons Theo and Remi and the two charity teams. Pic Paul Reid

“I really wanted to help Tayside Children’s Hospital but didn’t know what to do so a friend came up with the idea of a Rangers v Celtic game,” said Stacie.

Rangers FC donated 20 full football kits for the match at Arbroath’s McDonald Park on Sunday.

The young mum said: “It was an absolutely brilliant turnout and a great day.

“At the moment we’ve got about £2,500 to donate to the hospital, but there is still money coming in.

Remi and brother Theo being led onto the park by Stacie's younger brother, Connor.
Remi and brother Theo being led onto the park by Stacie’s younger brother, Connor. Pic: Paul Reid

“When I decided to do something I was going to be happy if we could raise £1,000.

“But people have been so generous and even the turnout the game got was amazing.”

Stacie’s younger brother, Connor, 26, led out the Rangers side and pal John Gordon captained the Celtic outfit.

The Hoops took the bragging rights in the charity match by running out 6-4 winners.

Arbroath charity football match in action.
Action from the charity match. Pic Paul Reid

Stacie added: “I’m just delighted we have managed to raise so much for the children’s hospital.

“Remi was born prematurely and was on breathing support for a wee while.

“He doesn’t eat and is on a special supplement drink, as well as quite a lot of medication.

“When he suffered his first seizure and was then diagnosed with epilepsy it was really upsetting.

Three-year-old Remi enjoying the football fun.
Three-year-old Remi enjoying the football fun. Pic: Paul Reid

“But the staff were amazing and it makes it so much easier for us when we have to go there.

“Remi had another seizure last week but we were able to deal with it at home.

“Thankfully we have just been back for routine appointments lately, but the staff are always so good with him when he is there.

“He recognises so many of them and it makes such a difference to him – and to me.”

