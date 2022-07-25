Mum Stacie’s Arbroath charity match scores for Tayside Children’s Hospital

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Angus Old Firm footballers have scored a massive hit in a fundraising match for Tayside Children’s Hospital.

And it means an Arbroath mum will hand over more than £2,500 as a thank you to the “angels” who have looked after her young son.

Stacie Yeats says the Ninewells staff have been a godsend since Remi was born.

He suffered poor health from birth, and was then diagnosed with epilepsy.

It’s meant repeated visit to the children’s hospital and 29-year-old Stacie says the care Remi has received over the past three years has been amazing.

“I really wanted to help Tayside Children’s Hospital but didn’t know what to do so a friend came up with the idea of a Rangers v Celtic game,” said Stacie.

Rangers FC donated 20 full football kits for the match at Arbroath’s McDonald Park on Sunday.

The young mum said: “It was an absolutely brilliant turnout and a great day.

“At the moment we’ve got about £2,500 to donate to the hospital, but there is still money coming in.

“When I decided to do something I was going to be happy if we could raise £1,000.

“But people have been so generous and even the turnout the game got was amazing.”

Stacie’s younger brother, Connor, 26, led out the Rangers side and pal John Gordon captained the Celtic outfit.

The Hoops took the bragging rights in the charity match by running out 6-4 winners.

Stacie added: “I’m just delighted we have managed to raise so much for the children’s hospital.

“Remi was born prematurely and was on breathing support for a wee while.

“He doesn’t eat and is on a special supplement drink, as well as quite a lot of medication.

“When he suffered his first seizure and was then diagnosed with epilepsy it was really upsetting.

“But the staff were amazing and it makes it so much easier for us when we have to go there.

“Remi had another seizure last week but we were able to deal with it at home.

“Thankfully we have just been back for routine appointments lately, but the staff are always so good with him when he is there.

“He recognises so many of them and it makes such a difference to him – and to me.”