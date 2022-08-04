Music line-up announced as Dunfermline’s Outwith Festival returns

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The music line-up for the 2022 Outwith Festival in Dunfermline has been announced.

A host of events will take place throughout the city between Tuesday September 6 and Sunday September 11.

It is the first staging of the festival since 2019, when more than 9,000 revellers helped deliver an economic boost of more than £300,000.

Saturday September 10 will see a host of music acts performing at seven different venues – with fans able to move between the sites to see more than 30 acts.

Headlining are Ayrshire band Fatherson, who have spent the summer months supporting acts like Travis and Pearl Jam.

Also appearing on the Saturday is Bathgate’s Luke La Volpe, who performed at Glasgow’s TRNSMT festival last month.

Michelle McWilliams, one of the organisers of Outwith Festival, said: “As well as Fatherson and Luke La Volpe we have Leeds band Pulled Apart by Horses; Connor Fyfe, the youngest musician to play TRNSMT, and Lewis McLaughlin who was featured on BBC2’s Glastonbury coverage.

“We want to make the festival accessible for everyone by keeping prices down so it’s over 30 acts for £20 for the Saturday music event and there are free events as well.

“There’s going to be something for everyone – comedy, cabaret, author events, outdoor yoga, guided walks, outdoor drawing classes for kids and songwriting classes for teenagers.

“It will be brilliant to welcome audiences back to the festival after a two-year absence.”

Tickets for the festival went on sale last month.