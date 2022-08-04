Music line-up announced as Dunfermline’s Outwith Festival returns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Music line-up announced as Dunfermline’s Outwith Festival returns

By Ben MacDonald
August 4 2022, 4.26pm Updated: August 4 2022, 4.33pm
Luke La Volpe
Luke La Volpe

The music line-up for the 2022 Outwith Festival in Dunfermline has been announced.

A host of events will take place throughout the city between Tuesday September 6 and Sunday September 11.

It is the first staging of the festival since 2019, when more than 9,000 revellers helped deliver an economic boost of more than £300,000.

Saturday September 10 will see a host of music acts performing at seven different venues – with fans able to move between the sites to see more than 30 acts.

Headlining are Ayrshire band Fatherson, who have spent the summer months supporting acts like Travis and Pearl Jam.

Also appearing on the Saturday is Bathgate’s Luke La Volpe, who performed at Glasgow’s TRNSMT festival last month.

Michelle McWilliams, one of the organisers of Outwith Festival, said: “As well as Fatherson and Luke La Volpe we have Leeds band Pulled Apart by Horses; Connor Fyfe, the youngest musician to play TRNSMT, and Lewis McLaughlin who was featured on BBC2’s Glastonbury coverage.

“We want to make the festival accessible for everyone by keeping prices down so it’s over 30 acts for £20 for the Saturday music event and there are free events as well.

“There’s going to be something for everyone – comedy, cabaret, author events, outdoor yoga, guided walks, outdoor drawing classes for kids and songwriting classes for teenagers.

“It will be brilliant to welcome audiences back to the festival after a two-year absence.”

Tickets for the festival went on sale last month.

