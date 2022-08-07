Man, 45, arrested following three-vehicle crash in Kirkcaldy By Amie Flett August 7 2022, 12.34pm Updated: August 7 2022, 12.36pm Police closed the road while emergency responders dealt with the incident on Hayfield Road in Kirkcaldy. Pic credit: Fife Jammer Locations. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Three people have been taken to hospital and one man has been arrested following a crash in Kirkcaldy. Emergency services were called to Hayfield Road beside Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy just before 11am on Sunday due to a three-vehicle crash. Police closed the road while emergency responders, including two fire appliances, dealt with the incident. Three people taken to hospital Three people have been taken to hospital and a 45-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the crash. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were called to reports of a three vehicle crash on Hayfield Road, Kirkcaldy at around 10.45am on Sunday. “Emergency services attended and three people have been taken to hospital. “A 45-year-old man has been arrested in connection.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Witness recounts search for girl, 11, who died after going missing at water park Six arrested after man dies at holiday park Watchdog investigating after police shoot man in Greenwich London firearms incident in which man was shot not terror-related, say police