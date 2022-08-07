Man, 45, arrested following three-vehicle crash in Kirkcaldy

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Three people have been taken to hospital and one man has been arrested following a crash in Kirkcaldy.

Emergency services were called to Hayfield Road beside Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy just before 11am on Sunday due to a three-vehicle crash.

Police closed the road while emergency responders, including two fire appliances, dealt with the incident.

Three people have been taken to hospital and a 45-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the crash.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were called to reports of a three vehicle crash on Hayfield Road, Kirkcaldy at around 10.45am on Sunday.

“Emergency services attended and three people have been taken to hospital.

“A 45-year-old man has been arrested in connection.”