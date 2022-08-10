Andy Bonnes: Possible sighting of missing Fife man in home village

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A possible sighting of missing Fife man Andy Bonnes has been reported in his home village.

Police say the 57-year-old may have been seen driving into Lundin Links, where he lives, from Leven on Tuesday.

Andy has been missing since August 2.

Possible sighting of missing Andy Bonnes in Lundin Links

Police have now received reports of a possible sighting of Andy driving into the village at 8.55am on Tuesday, a week after his disappearance.

When first reported missing, Andy was said to have left his home in a black Ford Focus with the registration number DF13 ONC.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket and a black Lundin Links Bowling Club baseball cap.

About 0855 hrs yesterday (Tues 9th August) we have reports of a possible sighting of Andy driving into Lundin Links from Leven. He has access to a black ford focus DF13ONC. Anyone who has been in the area around that time with dash cam, please check to assist with our inquiry. pic.twitter.com/Wr9jNLvfFz — Levenmouth Police (@LevenmouthPol) August 10, 2022

Anyone with dashcam footage who may have been in the Lundin Links or Leven area at the time is asked to contact authorities to help in their investigation.

Two other potential sightings of Andy were also reported within the last week in Inverkeithing and Edinburgh.