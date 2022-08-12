£100,000 funding boost for Fife’s biggest anti-poverty project in decades

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Fife charity has received a £100,000 funding boost to help them see thousands more families through the cost of living crisis.

The Cottage Family Centre in Kirkcaldy launched its Big Hoose Project in January.

Described as the biggest anti-poverty drive in the region in decades, it sees the centre work with Amazon UK, Fishers and the Paint Shed to support families in poverty.

Its launch was supported by former Prime Minister Gordon Brown, who is an honorary patron of the centre.

And millions of pounds of household goods have already been distributed to 30,000 families in just seven months.

This project has become a literal lifeline to so many.” Pauline Buchan, Cottage Family Centre.

The latest grant from the Robertson Trust has been hailed as outstanding news by centre manager Pauline Buchan.

And she hopes it will mean long-term support for people beyond the current crisis.

She said: “The support of the Robertson Trust is absolutely key to the success of this early intervention project.

“It will allow us to employ the vital staff we need to ensure we can get the goods that families need.

“Given the continued rise in living costs, this project has become a literal lifeline to so many.”

Cottage Family Centre funding comes as cost of living crisis worsens

The Big Hoose Project works via a referral process.

The Cottage Family Centre has teamed up with around 500 charities and organisations including Nourish Support Centre, Fife Gingerbread, Fife Women’s Aid, foodbanks and pantries.

It also works with social workers, health visitors, nurseries schools and housing officers who support children and families experiencing hardship.

Any anyone referred is given access to vital household goods such as bedding, kitchen items, towels, toilet roll, nappies and clothes.

Jim Robertson, CEO of the Robertson Trust said the funding would help reduce the cost of essentials for families in need.

“With the withdrawal of lifeline support through Universal Credit and the failure to upgrade social security in line with inflation, poverty is deepening,” he said.

“The cost of living crisis seen in energy and food prices is set to worsen in the autumn.

“There is an urgent need for new, practical approaches and partnerships.”