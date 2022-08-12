£100,000 funding boost for Fife’s biggest anti-poverty project in decades

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

£100,000 funding boost for Fife’s biggest anti-poverty project in decades

By Claire Warrender
August 12 2022, 6.00am Updated: August 12 2022, 6.09am
Cottage family centre funding
Former Prime Minister Gordon Brown helped launch the project in January.

A Fife charity has received a £100,000 funding boost to help them see thousands more families through the cost of living crisis.

The Cottage Family Centre in Kirkcaldy launched its Big Hoose Project in January.

Described as the biggest anti-poverty drive in the region in decades, it sees the centre work with Amazon UK, Fishers and the Paint Shed to support families in poverty.

Pauline Buchan and Gordon Brown launch the Cottage Family Centre funding appeal in January.

Its launch was supported by former Prime Minister Gordon Brown, who is an honorary patron of the centre.

And millions of pounds of household goods have already been distributed to 30,000 families in just seven months.

This project has become a literal lifeline to so many.”

Pauline Buchan, Cottage Family Centre.

The latest grant from the Robertson Trust has been hailed as outstanding news by centre manager Pauline Buchan.

And she hopes it will mean long-term support for people beyond the current crisis.

She said: “The support of the Robertson Trust is absolutely key to the success of this early intervention project.

“It will allow us to employ the vital staff we need to ensure we can get the goods that families need.

“Given the continued rise in living costs, this project has become a literal lifeline to so many.”

Cottage Family Centre funding comes as cost of living crisis worsens

The Big Hoose Project works via a referral process.

The Cottage Family Centre has teamed up with around 500 charities and organisations including Nourish Support Centre, Fife Gingerbread, Fife Women’s Aid, foodbanks and pantries.

It also works with social workers, health visitors, nurseries schools and housing officers who support children and families experiencing hardship.

Any anyone referred is given access to vital household goods such as bedding, kitchen items, towels, toilet roll, nappies and clothes.

Jim Robertson, CEO of the Robertson Trust said the funding would help reduce the cost of essentials for families in need.

“With the withdrawal of lifeline support through Universal Credit and the failure to upgrade social security in line with inflation, poverty is deepening,” he said.

“The cost of living crisis seen in energy and food prices is set to worsen in the autumn.

“There is an urgent need for new, practical approaches and partnerships.”

