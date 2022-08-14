Police attend two-car crash on A917 near Pittenweem

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police have been called to a two-car crash near Pittenweem.

The incident happened at around 1.15pm on Sunday on the A917 at the B942 junction near the Fife town.

Drivers can expect delays on approach to the collision site.

Officers are currently on the scene.

It’s unclear at this stage if anyone has been injured as a result of the crash.

Police Scotland

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called to a report of a two-car crash on the A917 at the B942 near Pittenween, Fife, around 1.15pm on Sunday.

“Officers are at the scene.”

More to follow.