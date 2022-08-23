Fife mum’s bid to trace mystery good Samaritan who paid for son’s shopping

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Fife mum’s bid to trace mystery good Samaritan who paid for son’s shopping

By Neil Henderson
August 23 2022, 6.01pm Updated: August 24 2022, 6.13am
James Mcgill, 10.
James Mcgill, 10.

A Fife mum is hoping to trace the kind-hearted mystery shopper who paid for her son’s groceries after the youngster lost money to buy the family’s tea.

Nicky McGill from Rosyth wants to track down the Good Samaritan who stepped up so she can say thank you and reimburse him for his thoughtful gesture.

Her son, James, had been sent to the Co-op store on Castlandhill Road at around 4.30pm on Monday to buy something for tea.

Lost £10 in Rosyth

However as the 10-year-old went to pay for the shopping he discovered the £10 he had been entrusted with had disappeared.

Seeing the the youngster’s distress, a number of customers offered to help James as he searched the shop.

However the missing note was nowhere to be found.

A number of customers offered to help James search the shop for the missing £10.

It was then that the kind-hearted man offered to settle up on the James’s behalf.

Now, Nicky is hoping an appeal will help track down the mystery man so she and James, a pupil at Park Road Primary School in Rosyth, can say thank you.

She said: “I sent James to the shop to buy something for tea but he was gone such a long time I became concerned.

“I phoned him on his mobile and he sounded quite upset.”

‘Reaffirms faith in humanity’

“He proceeded to explain about the lost £10 and how he had looked everywhere for it.

“I told him not to worry or get upset as these things happen and to just come home.

“However, when he arrived back with a bag of shopping I was totally confused.

“He then told me how a young man had offered to pay.

“It’s just a lovely and kind-natured thing to have done and reaffirms your faith in humanity a little.”

The family are now hoping to track down the kind Samaritan.

Nicky is now hoping an appeal on social media will help track down the mystery benefactor.

She added: “James said the man was in his late 20s or early 30s, and was wearing a blue suit.

“He can’t remember much more so we are hoping someone who may have been in the shop will know who he is.

“I’m pretty sure he’ll be a local person who has stopped off at his own local convenience store.”

Since posting her appeal on social media, Nicky said she has been overwhelmed by those coming forward hoping to help or who were in the shop at the time.

The Co-op store in Castlandhill Road in Rosyth.

She said: “It’s heartening to see that people also came forward to help James search the shop in the hope of finding the £10.

“I also want to say thanks to them.”

If you are the mystery man in question, or you know who is then you can contact Nicky here.

