Fife mum’s bid to trace mystery good Samaritan who paid for son’s shopping

A Fife mum is hoping to trace the kind-hearted mystery shopper who paid for her son’s groceries after the youngster lost money to buy the family’s tea.

Nicky McGill from Rosyth wants to track down the Good Samaritan who stepped up so she can say thank you and reimburse him for his thoughtful gesture.

Her son, James, had been sent to the Co-op store on Castlandhill Road at around 4.30pm on Monday to buy something for tea.

Lost £10 in Rosyth

However as the 10-year-old went to pay for the shopping he discovered the £10 he had been entrusted with had disappeared.

Seeing the the youngster’s distress, a number of customers offered to help James as he searched the shop.

However the missing note was nowhere to be found.

It was then that the kind-hearted man offered to settle up on the James’s behalf.

Now, Nicky is hoping an appeal will help track down the mystery man so she and James, a pupil at Park Road Primary School in Rosyth, can say thank you.

She said: “I sent James to the shop to buy something for tea but he was gone such a long time I became concerned.

“I phoned him on his mobile and he sounded quite upset.”

‘Reaffirms faith in humanity’

“He proceeded to explain about the lost £10 and how he had looked everywhere for it.

“I told him not to worry or get upset as these things happen and to just come home.

“However, when he arrived back with a bag of shopping I was totally confused.

“He then told me how a young man had offered to pay.

“It’s just a lovely and kind-natured thing to have done and reaffirms your faith in humanity a little.”

Nicky is now hoping an appeal on social media will help track down the mystery benefactor.

She added: “James said the man was in his late 20s or early 30s, and was wearing a blue suit.

“He can’t remember much more so we are hoping someone who may have been in the shop will know who he is.

“I’m pretty sure he’ll be a local person who has stopped off at his own local convenience store.”

Since posting her appeal on social media, Nicky said she has been overwhelmed by those coming forward hoping to help or who were in the shop at the time.

She said: “It’s heartening to see that people also came forward to help James search the shop in the hope of finding the £10.

“I also want to say thanks to them.”

If you are the mystery man in question, or you know who is then you can contact Nicky here.