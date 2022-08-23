Daniel Fosu recalls ‘surreal’ Didier Drogba encounter during Chelsea trial and why he feels right at home in Arbroath

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Daniel Fosu recalls ‘surreal’ Didier Drogba encounter during Chelsea trial and why he feels right at home in Arbroath

By Scott Lorimer
August 23 2022, 7.00pm
Arbroath new boy Daniel Fosu is settling into life in Arbroath.

He may have rubbed shoulders with Chelsea stars in the past but Arbroath new boy Daniel Fosu is enjoying life away from the hustle and bustle of down south.

The 23-year-old feels he has settled in nicely on the Angus coast as he embarks on his first spell as a professional footballer.

Fosu put pen to paper on a short-term deal in July. So far, he has featured in all four of the Lichties’ Championship clashes, even though he has played out of position in a centre forward role.

Fosu has featured in all four of Arbroath’s Championship games.

The attacking midfielder joined Dick Campbell’s side after impressing at Thatcham Town as well as few other English non-league sides.

Chelsea trial

It could have all been different for Fosu though, after catching the attention of Chelsea as a school boy.

The Arbroath new boy attended the trial sessions alongside current England star Mason Mount.

In the end, it wasn’t to be for Fosu, who shared his unforgettable experience on the official Arbroath podcast; Smokies & Wine.

“In the summer, they would always do local tournaments, little five-a-sides,” he explained.

“I entered with a local team and a Chelsea scout was watching.

“He told my mum to get me to come down to Cobham (Chelsea’s training ground).

Chelsea’s Cobham training facility.

“My mum and dad support Chelsea so it was a big thing. I went down to Cobham and saw John Terry and Didier Drogba – it was a surreal experience.

“I was at Chelsea for about three months trialling.

“You could tell that the levels there are extremely high. I’m man enough to admit that I wasn’t ready for that level.”

Life in Arbroath

Fosu has since moved north of the border and is enjoying life in the Angus town with flatmate Deri Corfe.

The young Englishman is enjoying his new way of life – even if the climate is a bit different.

He says the locals have made him feel right at home.

“I’m settling in brilliantly,” Fosu explained.

“Obviously, there is a difference in culture from moving down south.

“It’s definitely not warmer but the people around here are super friendly.

“They are way more friendly than the people back home, even down to helping me with simple stuff like the best shops to go to for groceries.

“I like it because it’s quieter here. You have the chance to focus on the most important things in life. I reckon this was a great move for me.”

Fosu also feels at home on the pitch with his new teammates helping hiom settle in.

He is full of praise for boss Dick Campbell and his twin brother Ian, too, and is looking forward to learning from them.

The Arbroath manager team of Dick and assistant Ian ‘Pink’ Campbell.

“At the start I could see the team was a unit,” Fosu said. “It’s probably one of the only teams I’ve been to where you are always going to get support and there is love around the changing room.

“That’s big for me because I thrive when I feel like I’m wanted.

“They made me feel wanted straight away.

“When I first came the accents were a bit difficult to understand. I kept asking them to repeat themselves.

“Dick and Ian are two brilliant coaches. They manage the team really well and I’m glad to be under their wing.”

