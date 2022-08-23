Emergency repairs under way to burst pipe near Ninewells Hospital

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Emergency repairs under way to burst pipe near Ninewells Hospital

By Emma Duncan
August 23 2022, 8.55pm Updated: August 24 2022, 7.11am
Emergency repairs are underway to a burst pipe near Ninewells in Dundee.
Emergency repairs are underway to a burst pipe near Ninewells in Dundee.

Scottish Water are carrying out emergency repairs to a burst pipe near Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.

While work is going on the water main will be shut down to create a safe environment for staff to work.

Scottish Water has warned that some residents in Perthshire will also see their water supply affected. Those living in DD1, DD2, PH2 and PH14 postcodes may be affected.

Those living Riverside, Invergowrie, Templehall, Longforgan, Inchture and Carse Grange areas could also see their supplies affected.

The issue first came to light at 8pm on Monday.

Scottish Water has apologised for the inconvenience and say its team are on site and have begun the repairs to the damaged pipe.

Those living in the area around Ninewells are being told they may experience no water, low pressure and/or discoloured water.

Water supplies coming from elsewhere

An update on the Scottish Water website adds: “Our teams are planning to introduce water supplies from other parts of the network to minimise the number of customers affected whilst repairs are being carried out.

“We know how difficult it is to be without water and we are sorry for any inconvenience this causes.

“We would like to reassure anyone who is affected that we are working hard to restore normal water supplies as soon as we can.”

Those needing additional support can sign up as a priority services customer online or by calling 0800 0778 778.

It is the second burst pipe in Dundee in one week, with work ongoing on Riverside Drive.

