Emergency repairs under way to burst pipe near Ninewells Hospital

Scottish Water are carrying out emergency repairs to a burst pipe near Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.

While work is going on the water main will be shut down to create a safe environment for staff to work.

Scottish Water has warned that some residents in Perthshire will also see their water supply affected. Those living in DD1, DD2, PH2 and PH14 postcodes may be affected.

Those living Riverside, Invergowrie, Templehall, Longforgan, Inchture and Carse Grange areas could also see their supplies affected.

The issue first came to light at 8pm on Monday.

Scottish Water has apologised for the inconvenience and say its team are on site and have begun the repairs to the damaged pipe.

Those living in the area around Ninewells are being told they may experience no water, low pressure and/or discoloured water.

Water supplies coming from elsewhere

An update on the Scottish Water website adds: “Our teams are planning to introduce water supplies from other parts of the network to minimise the number of customers affected whilst repairs are being carried out.

“We know how difficult it is to be without water and we are sorry for any inconvenience this causes.

“We would like to reassure anyone who is affected that we are working hard to restore normal water supplies as soon as we can.”

Those needing additional support can sign up as a priority services customer online or by calling 0800 0778 778.

It is the second burst pipe in Dundee in one week, with work ongoing on Riverside Drive.