Home News Fife

Dunfermline vaccine clinic moves to new hospital location

By Neil Henderson
September 2 2022, 12.49pm
Lynebank Hospital in Dunfermline.

A vaccine clinic serving people in Dunfermline is moving to a new permanent location at Lynebank Hospital.

The facility will replace the temporary clinics that operated at Dunfermline East Church during the summer and previously within Kingsgate Shopping Centre.

Staff will be on hand to administer flu and Covid vaccinations as well as a range of children’s immunisations.

Protection for conditions such as shingles and pneumococcal will also be available from the clinic.

Health chiefs say the new site, just off Halbeath Road, benefits from improved wheelchair accessibility, on-site parking and public transport links.

Karen Nolan, NHS Fife’s clinical services manager, said: “With the new winter vaccination programme starting shortly, I’m pleased that we are now able to settle into new permanent home within Lynebank Hospital.

“The new centre will provide real benefits, both for patients and operationally.

“The most important benefit is that being based within the hospital will enable us to provide a range of different vaccinations from a single site, rather only flu and Covid as we were able to previously.

“It remains as important as ever to keep up to date with our vaccinations and the new clinic at Lynebank will play a really important role in helping us to continue to protect local people against flu and Covid, as well a range of other conditions.”

