Body found in hunt for missing Abertay lecturer from Fife

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A body has been found in the search for an Abertay University lecturer reported missing from the Isle of Rum.

Andrew Samuel, from Fife, was last seen in the bay area on the remote island around midnight on Tuesday.

An “extensive search” for the 59-year-old, known as Andy, was carried out by the coastguard on Thursday and Friday as the police launched an appeal for information.

But officers have confirmed a body was found on the Isle of Rum’s coastline on Saturday afternoon.

The family of Andy, a sociology lecturer in Dundee, have been informed of the discovery.

Police say there are no suspicious circumstances.

Body found in hunt for Andy Samuel yet to be formally identified

A statement from Police Scotland reads: “The body of a man has been found on the coastline of the Isle of Rum during the afternoon of Saturday September 3.

“He is still to be formally identified but the family of Andy Samuel, 59, who had been reported missing in the area on Thursday September 1 has been informed.

“There are no apparent suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”