Body found in hunt for missing Abertay lecturer from Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Body found in hunt for missing Abertay lecturer from Fife

By Poppy Watson
September 4 2022, 12.02pm Updated: September 4 2022, 12.26pm
Andrew Samuel
A body has been found in the hunt for Andrew Samuel, a lecturer in sociology at Abertay University.

A body has been found in the search for an Abertay University lecturer reported missing from the Isle of Rum.

Andrew Samuel, from Fife, was last seen in the bay area on the remote island around midnight on Tuesday.

An “extensive search” for the 59-year-old, known as Andy, was carried out by the coastguard on Thursday and Friday as the police launched an appeal for information.

Andrew 'Andy' Samuel.
Andy Samuel.

But officers have confirmed a body was found on the Isle of Rum’s coastline on Saturday afternoon.

The family of Andy, a sociology lecturer in Dundee, have been informed of the discovery.

Police say there are no suspicious circumstances.

Body found in hunt for Andy Samuel yet to be formally identified

A statement from Police Scotland reads: “The body of a man has been found on the coastline of the Isle of Rum during the afternoon of Saturday September 3.

“He is still to be formally identified but the family of Andy Samuel, 59, who had been reported missing in the area on Thursday September 1 has been informed.

“There are no apparent suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Fife

Shaun Suttie is launching the first Fife lobster hatchery
Bid to launch Fife's first lobster hatchery to 'help Mother Nature'
0
Rubbish filled fife house
Rubbish-filled Fife house sells for more than double asking price
0
Tayside Fife rain weather warning
Downpours forecast across Tayside and Fife as Met Office issue yellow warning
0
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Police stand-off Picture shows; Scott Dixon. Hill Street, Inverkeithing. Supplied by Crime and Courts Team Date; 02/09/2022
Fife geologist ranted about white privilege during stand-off with armed police
Concern is growing for missing Fife man Andrew Samuel.
Concern grows for missing Dundee lecturer last seen on Isle of Rum
Pittenweem fish bar fire
Pittenweem hero battled smoke and flames to rescue owner from fire-ravaged chip shop
0
Martin Compston, Chrus van der Kuyl and Phil MacHugh outside 4J offices in Dundee. Picture by David Marshall/BBC Scotland.
Martin Compston says 'Dundonians are a law unto themselves' as TV road trip hits…
0
Newburgh resident Megan Robertson says Stagecoach's proposed timetable changes will impact the most vulnerable in society.
Newburgh mum urges Stagecoach to save Fife town's Sunday bus service
0
The ceremony honoured St Monans man Robert Easson.
Poignant ceremony as Fife soldier's grave is finally marked 103 years after his death
0
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Sex assault Picture shows; Alexander Miller. Dunfermline Sheriff Court. Supplied by Crime and Courts Team Date; 02/09/2022
Creep, 57, sexually assaulted teenage girl at Fife house party

More from The Courier

Aziz Behich, improving game on game, helps Eriksson block an Efford shot
4 Dundee United talking points as stats show major style change after Jack Ross…
0
Dick Campbell's side put in another toothless performance against Partick Thistle.
4 Arbroath talking points as dire shots stat lays bare Lichties' problem
0
Dale McClure
One-punch thug must pay £270 compensation to victim who needed £7.5k of dental work
The holiday park will be built on the site of the old Bendochy poultry farm near Blairgowrie.
New Blairgowrie holiday park at former poultry farm could be open by spring 2023
0
Post Thumbnail
GINGER GAIRDNER: Cyclamen is the early herald of autumn
0
Firefighters tackle a recycling centre blaze in Perth.
Six crews tackle industrial estate fire in Perth