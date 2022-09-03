Concern grows for missing Dundee lecturer last seen on Isle of Rum

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Concern is growing for a Fife man reported missing from the Isle of Rum.

Andrew Samuel, a sociology lecturer at Abertay University in Dundee, was last seen in the bay area around midnight on Tuesday.

A dinghy thought to belong to the 59-year-old was recovered during searches two days later.

Can you help find Andrew Samuel (59) who is missing from the Isle of Rum? He was last seen in the bay area around midnight on Tuesday into Wednesday, 31 August, 2022. Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 101 quoting reference 3866 of 1 September, 2022. pic.twitter.com/o8TOnxzovV — Northern Police (@northernPolice) September 2, 2022

The academic, known as Andy, is described as white, around 5ft 7in tall with grey hair.

When he was last seen he was wearing a burgundy top and light-coloured trousers.

Police Scotland are urging locals to check their outhouses in case Andy, who has not been in touch with his friends or family, has taken shelter there.

It follows an “extensive search” carried out by the coastguard and lifeboat crews on Thursday evening and Friday morning.

Police appeal for public’s help to trace missing Fife man

Inspector Isla Campbell said: “Our thoughts are with Andy’s family at this difficult time.

“Officers are currently conducting searches alongside partner agencies in attempts to trace him

“I would urge anyone who thinks they may have seen Andy or the dinghy around that area since Tuesday night to get in touch with police.

“If you live in the island communities nearby, please check your outhouses in case Andy has taken shelter there.

“Similarly I would ask skippers to keep an eye out and check shorelines.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 101 quoting reference 3866 of September 1.