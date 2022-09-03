Concern grows for missing Dundee lecturer last seen on Isle of Rum

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Concern grows for missing Dundee lecturer last seen on Isle of Rum

By Poppy Watson
September 3 2022, 10.23am Updated: September 3 2022, 10.25am
Concern is growing for a Fife man reported missing from the Isle of Rum.

Andrew Samuel, a sociology lecturer at Abertay University in Dundee, was last seen in the bay area around midnight on Tuesday.

A dinghy thought to belong to the 59-year-old was recovered during searches two days later.

The academic, known as Andy, is described as white, around 5ft 7in tall with grey hair.

When he was last seen he was wearing a burgundy top and light-coloured trousers.

Police Scotland are urging locals to check their outhouses in case Andy, who has not been in touch with his friends or family, has taken shelter there.

It follows an “extensive search” carried out by the coastguard and lifeboat crews on Thursday evening and Friday morning.

Police appeal for public’s help to trace missing Fife man

Inspector Isla Campbell said: “Our thoughts are with Andy’s family at this difficult time.

“Officers are currently conducting searches alongside partner agencies in attempts to trace him

“I would urge anyone who thinks they may have seen Andy or the dinghy around that area since Tuesday night to get in touch with police.

“If you live in the island communities nearby, please check your outhouses in case Andy has taken shelter there.

“Similarly I would ask skippers to keep an eye out and check shorelines.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 101 quoting reference 3866 of September 1.

What happens when someone is reported missing in Scotland?

